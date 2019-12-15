Kyoto Trip | Check Out 4 Cool Places To Visit In This Japanese City

Kyoto is a town on Honshu Island. It is known for its numerous traditional Buddhist temples, as well as for its gardens, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses. It is also known for formal traditions such as kaiseki dining, that consists of multiple courses of precise dishes and geishas. Kyoto is a great place to visit at any time of the year. Bamboo forests, temples, theatre performances, rambunctious monkeys, blooming cherry trees and many other attractions are the best things to look forward to on your visit here. You can also learn about art, zen Buddhism, and all about Japanese culture on your visit to Kyoto.

Things to do in Kyoto

Visit Kinkakuji temple

The temple is one of the most famous spots in Kyoto. It is recommended to visit the temple in the morning. In the centre of a placid lake, surrounded by trees, there is the majestic Kinkakuji Temple. It is covered in a silver leaf, with the top floor being gold from both inside and outside. It was originally built for a famous shogun as a retirement home, who sanctioned the building after his death to become a temple.

Attend a Tea ceremony

Tea ceremonies, also known as chado or sado, are available all over Japan. The unique ceremonies are intended to recognise the utensils, the company of each other, and the tea itself; all the while being attentive to the present moment. Clearly, these ceremonies have a philosophical twist to them.

Visit Kiyomizu-dera temple

Kiyomizu-dera temple is one of the most famous sites in Kyoto, which is surrounded by cherry trees. The temple is situated on top of a beautiful hill. It is considered to contain a number of magical characteristics. Tourists are expected to walk in front of the Jishu Shrine between two stones with their eyes closed to honour the god of love. It is believed that if you succeed in doing this, then you will find true love in your life.

Take a stroll at Pontocho

Pontocho is a vibrant alley near the Kamogawa River with restaurants lining either side. Thousands of restaurants offer everything - from fine dining to low-cost yakitori. Sit in a restaurant overlooking the Kamogawa River on a hot night, as the flowing water helps create a serene atmosphere.

