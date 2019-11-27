The Best Places To Find Creamy Nachos In Mumbai

Nachos is a widely popular dish across the globe. This Tex-Mex dish from northern Mexico is all about the cheese. People have a variety of different ways to make this dish. The traditional way to make this signature dish is to layer a bunch of tortilla chips and drizzle some hot melted cheese over it. Several people have upscaled this dish by adding salsa, beans, sour cream, olives, and guacamole to this creamy dish. Here are some of the best joints serving world-class nachos in the bustling city of Mumbai.

Best Nachos in Mumbai

1) Cream Centre

The one place that serves authentic nachos in the city since years has to Cream Centre. This signature dish is served with chips, capsicum and loads of cheese. This dish has people flocking here from far of places. Cream Centre has outlets in the city and the country. Other dishes at this iconic place are among the Chole Bhature and sizzling brownie.

2) 145

This is another great place to go for one of the best nachos in the city. Their nachos come with a variety of dips, with sour cream, beans, and cheese this dish is a must-try. They also have some classic milkshakes and pizza cookie dessert. The ambience of the place is another great reason to be here.

3) Sammy Sosa

Located at Navi Mumbai, this place is like a great trip to Mexico. The ambience and the food make one crave for more. The nachos here are filled with creamy goodness and guacamole. The mocktails here are also very special.

