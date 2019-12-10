Top Places To Visit In New Delhi For An Exciting Evening Filled With Fun And Frolic

The capital city of New Delhi is reputed for its high-spirited nightlife ranging from fancy lounges and bars to simple hole-in-the-wall shops selling Rajma Chawal and hot parathas. While the daytime is buzzing with patrons cocooning popular food places, the nightlife is no less with youngsters dancing their stress out. Nights here are not just limited to frenetic parties but also a huge spread of activities that will leave you awe-struck. We have penned down interesting things that you can do at night in New Delhi.

1. India Gate

The colossal arch standing straight since the early 20th century is a tribute to uncountable soldiers who lost their lives in the World War One, Anglo-Afghan War and Northwest Frontier operations. With their names engraved in the arch, India Gate is an important heritage site. Family and friends have a picnic on the lush green carpet stretch on either side of the Marg. The place is filled with the happy chaos of vendors selling paan, chana chaat, cold-drinks, cotton candies and wafers. Furthermore, night time is brimming with people seeking piping hot chai with crisps and gossips in the garden.

2. Summer House Café

Covering three floors, Summer House Café is a heaven for those inclined towards live music nights. This jolly place is usually packed during the weekends. Therefore, it is always safe to register your table before. Far from the dance-worthy loud beats, this incredible café with its mind-blowing ambience is a perfect place to relax.

3. Privee

Tap your feet to the bass beats of Privee. Situated in the heart of the capital city, it is a part of Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel. Quite accessible yet expensive, Privee has a boisterous environment with gorgeous ambience. With the premium brands lined up in the bar, this place boasts of its rich crowd and superb service. Furthermore, this place stays open for longer during the nights as compared to other bars and cafes.



