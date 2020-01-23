The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Travelling To Los Angeles? Follow These Travel Tips To Enjoy A Hassle-free Vacation

Travel

It will be very easy for you to roam LA with this go-to guide which provides complete information for you to get around the city. Check out the travel tips.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Los Angeles travel tips

Planning to explore Los Angeles? It is a beautiful city with a number of attractions. Well, there are some ways to make your trip easy. Although, the metro system of LA is relatively the easiest one to use, but a car is the most convenient one to explore LA at your terms. So, here are some modes of transport to make your trip stress-free.

Also read | Travel: Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Los Angeles

Los Angeles travel tips for you to follow and have a hassle-free vacation

By Car

Luckily car rentals in LA are cheap and all the car rental companies are majorly situated at airports and popular hotels. Remember to book or reserve a car beforehand to get a good rate. Be prepared for the heavy rush hour traffic from 7am -9am and 3pm-7pm. So, accordingly, make the most of your time. Also, it's best to spend each day in a particular area to minimize travel time.

Also read | Los Angeles: Weekend Getaways Near LA That You Need To Plan Right Now

By Public Transportation

Metro at LA is affordable, comparatively easy to use, and offers the best facilities. You can reach most of the top tourist sights by using the metro — be it metro buses or metro trains.

Metro Buses

The bus system at Los Angeles offers 200 various lines that cross the entire city and beyond. There are three types of bus services to just make you aware of while you navigate on the metro buses. The three types of buses at LA are metro local buses which are painted orange, metro rapid buses which are painted red, and metro express buses which are painted blue and are normally used by LA commuters.

Metro Rail

The railway system at Los Angeles includes two subway lines, four light-rail lines, and two express bus lines that connect to Downtown Los Angeles. They are as follows:

  • Red Line 

  • Purple Line 

  • Expo Line 

  • Blue Line 

  • Gold Line 

  • Green Line 

  • Orange Line 

  • Silver Line 

Also read | Shirdi Bandh: Shops, Eateries, Local Transport Shut

By Taxi or Ride-Share

You can schedule a pickup in advance. The Taxi or Rideshare system in LA is quite difficult to handle as you can only see the major attractions in it. Also, taxis in Los Angeles are typically metered and charge by the mile. You can also use common ride-sharing services at LA, as they are easily available and relatively cheap.

Also read | NCIS Los Angeles: Is The Character Of Hetty Lange Leaving The Show?

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
MAJ GEN G D BAKSHI ON INA VETS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA