Travelling To Los Angeles? Follow These Travel Tips To Enjoy A Hassle-free Vacation

Planning to explore Los Angeles? It is a beautiful city with a number of attractions. Well, there are some ways to make your trip easy. Although, the metro system of LA is relatively the easiest one to use, but a car is the most convenient one to explore LA at your terms. So, here are some modes of transport to make your trip stress-free.

Also read | Travel: Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Los Angeles

Los Angeles travel tips for you to follow and have a hassle-free vacation

By Car

Luckily car rentals in LA are cheap and all the car rental companies are majorly situated at airports and popular hotels. Remember to book or reserve a car beforehand to get a good rate. Be prepared for the heavy rush hour traffic from 7am -9am and 3pm-7pm. So, accordingly, make the most of your time. Also, it's best to spend each day in a particular area to minimize travel time.

Also read | Los Angeles: Weekend Getaways Near LA That You Need To Plan Right Now

By Public Transportation

Metro at LA is affordable, comparatively easy to use, and offers the best facilities. You can reach most of the top tourist sights by using the metro — be it metro buses or metro trains.

Metro Buses

The bus system at Los Angeles offers 200 various lines that cross the entire city and beyond. There are three types of bus services to just make you aware of while you navigate on the metro buses. The three types of buses at LA are metro local buses which are painted orange, metro rapid buses which are painted red, and metro express buses which are painted blue and are normally used by LA commuters.

Metro Rail

The railway system at Los Angeles includes two subway lines, four light-rail lines, and two express bus lines that connect to Downtown Los Angeles. They are as follows:

Red Line

Purple Line

Expo Line

Blue Line

Gold Line

Green Line

Orange Line

Silver Line

Also read | Shirdi Bandh: Shops, Eateries, Local Transport Shut

By Taxi or Ride-Share

You can schedule a pickup in advance. The Taxi or Rideshare system in LA is quite difficult to handle as you can only see the major attractions in it. Also, taxis in Los Angeles are typically metered and charge by the mile. You can also use common ride-sharing services at LA, as they are easily available and relatively cheap.

Also read | NCIS Los Angeles: Is The Character Of Hetty Lange Leaving The Show?