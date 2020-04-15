Miss Travelling During Lockdown? Take A Virtual Trip Of Paris With These Photos

Travel

Miss travelling amidst the Coronavirus lockdown? Here are some of the best pictures of Paris that will give you a virtual tour of the beautiful city.

Written By Kashmira Patil
coronavirus lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there are travel restrictions imposed across the globe to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Airports have been closed, incoming and outgoing flights have also been suspended. During this time, there are many travel enthusiasts who miss travelling across the world. Paris is one city which has been severely affected by Coronavirus.

Paris is the capital and the most popular city in France. The capital is known to be a romantic city. Apart from that, Paris is also very popular for its beauty, fashion and rich history. However, those who were looking forward to their Paris trip will have to wait until the things are back to normal. But till then, you can have a virtual tour of Paris through these pictures. 

  • Eiffel Tower
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🇫🇷hello_france (@hello_france) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamarah Angelique Logan (@4logansrun) on

  • Louvre Museum
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Musée du Louvre (@museelouvre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Musée du Louvre (@museelouvre) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Musée du Louvre (@museelouvre) on

  • Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris (@notredamedeparis) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris (@notredamedeparis) on

  • Arc de Triomphe
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dilkhush Shah (@dilkhush.shah) on

  • Sacré-Cœur
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PARIS || FRANCE 🇫🇷 (@ettore_riva) on

  • Palace of Versailles
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jigna SK🤷‍♀️✈ (@wanderland_jig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rasheed Crawford (@therasheedcrawford) on

  • Luxembourg Gardens
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lunacy_pics on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Map of Europe (@map_of_europe) on

Disclaimer: Owing to the on-going COVID-19 crisis across the world, we would like to clarify that this article is purely for information and entertainment purposes only, and in no way do we intend to offend anyone's feelings or emotions. 

