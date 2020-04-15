Miss Travelling During Lockdown? Take A Virtual Trip Of Paris With These Photos

Quick links:
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there are travel restrictions imposed across the globe to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Airports have been closed, incoming and outgoing flights have also been suspended. During this time, there are many travel enthusiasts who miss travelling across the world. Paris is one city which has been severely affected by Coronavirus.
Paris is the capital and the most popular city in France. The capital is known to be a romantic city. Apart from that, Paris is also very popular for its beauty, fashion and rich history. However, those who were looking forward to their Paris trip will have to wait until the things are back to normal. But till then, you can have a virtual tour of Paris through these pictures.
