Mt Everest Can Be Viewed Best From These Four Places Without Having To Trek

Mt Everest is the highest mountain on the Earth above sea level. It is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions for travellers around the world. But trekking all the way up the Mt Everest is a tedious task and only skilled professionals can accomplish the task. Therefore, here is a list of viewpoints and places one can visit without having to trek a long way and enjoy the beauty of the peaks.

4 places where you'll get the best views of Mt. Everest

Kala Patthar

Kala Patthar near the Everest Basecamp offers the closest view of the Mount Everest from where one can get a clear view of the the mighty Everest. It is 5,134m above sea level. There are two ways to get to the Kala Patthar, one is on foot and the other way is to fly into the point. Trekking to the Kala Patthar region takes around 12 days round trip whereas one can take a helicopter ride from Luka or even directly from Katmandu.

Pikey Peak

The Pikey Peak in Nepal offers a great view encompassing the Everest and the surrounding mountains. It is 4,065m above sea level. According to Edmund Hillary, who was part of the Mount Everest’s first ascend team, this is the best viewpoint in Nepal to view the Everest from.

Gokyo Ri

Gokyo Ri is a rocky peak that is 5,357m above sea level. Compared to its sibling, Kala Patthar, Gokyo Ri peak is lesser-known and is one of the farther away view-points. Despite that, it offers a scenic view of Mt Everest. In some people’s opinion, the view from Gokyo Ri is better than Kala Patthar. Apart from Everest, 3 additional mountain peaks, Lhotse, Makalu and Cho Oyu can be viewed as well.

Nagarkot Kathmandu Valley

If you are one of those who wants to stay close to Kathmandu or aren’t comfortable travelling around a lot, then Nagarkot is the best option for you. The peaceful village is located on top of a hill just outside of Kathmandu and is surrounded with picturesque views of the mountains. Apparently one cannot view the whole of Everest, but the tip of the mighty mountain is visible. It is suggested to carry a good pair of binoculars along.

Iamge courtesy: Shutterstock