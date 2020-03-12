Vicky Kaushal Posts A Throwback Pic To Wish 'Uri' Director Aditya Dhar On His Birthday

Vicky Kaushal's Uri:The Surgical Strike was one of the most acclaimed and popular films of 2019. Vicky Kaushal also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie. Today, on March 12, 2020, Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a throwback photo with Uri: The Surgical Strike's director, Aditya Dhar, on the occasion of his 37th birthday.

Vicky Kaushal shares a monochrome with Uri: The Surgical Strike's director on his 37th birthday

The director of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar, turns 37 years old today, on March 12, 2020. On the occasion of the filmmaker's birthday, actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media to share a heartfelt message along with a photo from the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Check out Vicky Kaushal's throwback photo below.

In the photo, Vicky Kaushal is standing beside director Aditya Dhar is his military uniform from Uri:The Surgical Strike. The monochrome photo is also tagged with a heartfelt birthday wish. Vicky Kaushal rose to prominence after the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. The film also earned around ₹342.06 crores at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of Vicky Kaushal's career.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror-thriller film, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhanth Kapoor in prominent roles. The film released on February 21, 2020, and has earned over ₹30 crores at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal's next project is the biographical film, Sardar Udham Singh. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on the life of the Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who is known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab. The film is set to release on October 02, 2020.

