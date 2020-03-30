EXO's Lead Singer Suho Releases His First Ever Mini-album 'Self-Portrait'

Exo is a very popular K-Pop boy band from South Korea. The band consists of star performers like Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. Suho, lead vocalist of Exo has released his first mini-album Self Portrait on March 30, 2020.

Exo’s Suho unveils romantic ballad Let’s Love with a dreamy music video

Kim Jun-Myeon or more popularly known as Suho is the lead in the boy band Exo. The singer has recently released his first-ever mini album Self-Portrait and fans seem to love it. The title track Let’s Love is also doing great amongst his followers. Check out Suho's new song, Let's Love below.

Suho can be seen pouring his heart out in the dreamy music number. The 28-year-old singer talks about how difficult it gets for one to express one’s feelings in the above song. The Exo member has composed this romantic ballad as an ode to the group’s fandom which is represented in the title.

The mini-album consists of six tracks in total. Suho’s album talks about the hardships experienced by the artist and how he has been able to grow from his past. The beautiful music of the album, Self-Portrait takes the listeners through this journey. The very first solo album of Suho is being highly appreciated by both his fans and Exo’s followers.

The other five songs from Suho's album are O2, Made In You, Starry Night, For You Know and Self-Portrait. All of Suho's new songs will definitely please his devoted fan-base. Some of Exo's other songs are Love Shot, Monster, Ko Ko Bop, Obsession, among others.

