These 4 Museums In Mumbai Give Visitors A Glimpse Of The City's Illustrious History

Mumbai, fondly called as the financial capital of India, has a lot more to offer than the glitzy Bollywood and bustling BSE. The city is rich in cultural history, which is a reflection of its culturally diverse population. There are several historical and cultural museums in Mumbai, where one can reminisce about the city's illustrious past. Check the list here-

Must-visit museums in Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

It was built by George Wittet, formerly known as the Prince of Wales Museum, who was also responsible for India's Gateway construction. The museum is renowned for harbouring objects from the Mughal Dynasty, as well as rare heirlooms from Europe, Nepal, Tibet, Japan, and China. If you would love to visit the museum, it is open from Monday to Sunday, starts from 10:15 am to 6.00 pm. It will almost take 2 hours for you to finish up with all the spots.

Mani Bhavan

There's no better way to experience the transition of Mahatma Gandhi from childhood to adulthood than by visiting the Mani Bhavan museum. If you are a fan of history, then this is the place for you. Besides serving as a memoir for the Mahatma with its many personal items on display, it also showcases a glimpse of Bombay from the British Raaj. The museum also depicts how the political scenario in the city of Mahatma was used to launch various political movements of its own. If you would love to visit the museum, it is open from Monday to Sunday, from 9:30 am to 6.00 pm.

Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Dr. Bhau Lad Museum is the oldest and most cherished building in Mumbai, located near the Byculla Zoo. Formerly known as 'The Victoria and Albert Museum', it focuses primarily on Mumbai's culture, doubling as a home for relics from across India and the globe. The museum has the most exquisite interiors you'd have seen in a colonial home, and just for that, it's worth a visit. If you would love to visit the museum, it is open from Thursday to Tuesday, from 10:00 am to 6.00 pm. It will take an hour for you to finish up with all the exhibits.

RBI monetary museum

The RBI monetary museum is a great pick if you like collecting rare coins. This museum traces the history of money used not only in modern India but also in ancient times. The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:30 am to 5.00 pm.

