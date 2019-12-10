Hungary Tourism And The Must-visit Places In This Architectural Treasure-trove

If you are a travel junkie who appreciates visiting architecturally beautiful places anywhere and all over the world, then Europe is the perfect place for you to travel. Hungary is one such country in Europe that showcases amazing cityscapes, castles, architectural landmarks, and mineral spas. Hungary's thermal spas make for a popular tourist location while travelling to the city. The capital city is Budapest, the currency is Hungarian forint, and languages spoken are primarily Hungarian with English and German. Here is a list of travel locations you must explore while you are in Hungary.

Places to explore in Hungary

Szechenyi Chain Bridge

Bollywood fans are well aware of the importance of Budapest in Hindi cinema. Budapest has always served as one of the Bollywood's popular shooting locales with architectural landmarks and mesmerising cityscapes that give the viewers a feel of Paris and Rome. The Bollywood movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's climax scene was shot on Szechenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest. The film's major portion was shot in Budapest with some scenes at the Danube River as well.

Lake Balaton

Lake Balaton is where people come to swim and bask in the sun near the lake's shore. It is a touristy yet comparatively quiet place which everyone can enjoy. Towns like Keszthely and Balatonfüred are near to the lake where one can enjoy their morning strolls. Tihany can be visited by a boat jetty and you can visit an amazing church amidst the waters.

Budapest’s Castle Hill

The Castle Hill located in Budapest is one of the famous architectural treasures of Hungary. The Castle Hill overlooks the Danube river provides for picturesque locales for tourists. The Castle Hill features the medieval castle walls, Castle Museum, Hungarian National Gallery, the hospital, and a view of the Parliament.

Pécs

The city of Pecs is filled with unique Turkish, Roman, and Christian architecture from the medieval times including the Mosque Church and Hassan Jakovali Mosque. The unique fact is that the museums and the monuments still stand in an amazing condition after all these years. The city of Pecs is famous for its rich art. Amidst the mild climate of the city, you can easily find many blooming almond trees.

Eger

Eger is famous for some of the best Hungarian wines. The town boasts of beautiful hills and almost gives you a Mediterranean feel in the city. The town also has some beautiful baroque architecture which has been preserved and restored for many years.

