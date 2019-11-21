Must-visit Goa Churches That Stand As Architectural Masterpieces

Lying on the west coast, Goa is known as the'tourists' paradise. Nestled between its scenic beaches and Portuguese-era structures are attractive tourist spots. Goa is on everyone's travel list owing to its pristine beaches and rich Portuguese heritage of the city. However, the tour would truly be incomplete without visiting some of its churches that stand as architectural masterpieces. These churches also carry the Portuguese legacy in India. Here is a list of Churches you should visit during if you are spending Christmas in Goa.

Churches of Old Goa

This Churches of Old Goa are some of the most renowned churches in Goa. Bom Basilica tops the list. You can also visit St.Cajetan Church, Church of St.Francis of Assisi, and Se Cathedral, which is one of the largest Churches in Asia. At the St Francis Church, you can see the mummified hand of St Francis. It is said that the nail on St Francis'hand. Many devotees show up to take part in the masses and see St Francis’s hand. You also can see all the other artifacts which are on display during Christmas.

Three Kings Church, Cansaulim

This church is said to be haunted. The little chapel is located on a small hill at Cuelim. The church has a beautiful view of the sea. There are three ways to reach the church perched on the hilltop. Going to this church after sundown is prohibited. One can visit the church during the day, however, tourists are not allowed in the chapel. Only one priest is allowed to go to the chapel.

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, Panjim

This is one of the most beautiful churches in Goa. This church houses the ancient bell that was removed from the Augustinian ruins of the Church of Our Lady of Grace. During Christmas, the church is lit up with lights and the front garden is decorated with beautiful cribs. This is one of the place to be during Christmas.

