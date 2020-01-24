Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary: All The Interesting Details About This Protected Site

Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary is spread over around 1,100km² and is home to the largest inland-salt water lagoon in Asia, known as the Chilka Lake. The sanctuary is considered to be amongst the world’s largest breeding grounds of flamingos which a person can observe around the saline coastal lagoons. The area is filled with bird species- from native to migratory, and many species from Southeast and Central Asia, the Himalayas, parts of Russia, and Mongolia.

Flora and Fauna at the Sanctuary

Apart from its beautiful flamingos, a person can easily spot Geese, white-bellied sea eagle, jacana, and purple moorhen. Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary is also home to around 160 species of fish, marine creatures, and abundant fauna. The place is considered to be a paradise for the bird-lovers and ornithologists since the whole vicinity attracts a large number of aquatic birds, especially in winters.

The major species that can be witnessed here are White-bellied sea eagles, Graylag geese, purple moorhen, flamingo jacana and herons. Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary is also an habitant of one of the biggest breeding places of flamingos in the world. The lake is very prosperous in aquatic species as its basin area has about 160 species of crustaceans, fish and many more marine lives, including the well-known Chilka dolphin.

Apart from having the presence of fascinating wildlife in the area, the lake and its vicinity hold rich floral system with an abundance of aquatic and non-aquatic plants. The place has the presence of more than 710 species of plants in and around Chilka Lake. Such a huge variety of flora and fauna including numerous rare and endangered species of all forms has been the main reason for considering Chilka Lake as a protected site. The best time to visit here is between November to February.

