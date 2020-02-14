Best National Parks In South Africa To Visit If You Love Wildlife And Adventures

Whether you are a first-time enthusiast or an old safari traveller, the African landscapes never fail to impress travellers. The continent's natural beauty may not invovle lush greenery and refreshing waterfalls, but it does have a lot to offer. You can witness the beauty of the place by visiting the national parks in South Africa and reserves. Get ready your camera and ride off to these dauntless mixtures of exciting wildlife encounters. Read on to know about national parks in South Africa and other places in the continent:

Check out these best national parks in South Africa

Kruger National Park

It is one of the most captivating and adventurous national parks in South Africa. The safari tours that you have with your kids, family members and loved ones will create memories for life. Plus, the residing places here are comfortable and cosy. You can reach this national park from Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban to its International airports.

Addo Elephant National Park

Located in the Addo region of South Africa, this park is specially dedicated to the conservation of elephants. It is considered to be the third-largest national park in South Africa. Located near port Elizabeth of South Africa, the place also has space dedicated for the conservation of flightless dung beetle, rhinos and more. There are many buses that are quite accessible to this national park.

Table Mountain National Park

This is yet another one of the best national parks in South Africa where you can spot penguins, go hiking or explore some adventurous rides. Places like Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and Silvermine Nature Reserve are ideal for nature lovers or people who love spending time in a park full of beautiful flowers and lush greenery. Don't miss to spot penguins on Boulders private beach, which is located near Cape Town.

Mountain Zebra National Park

It is one of the conservation areas from the year 1933. Also, the beautiful picturesque views will get you enthralled. One would like to visit this place again and again. The camping sites offered here are just amazing. It is one of the must-visit places in the continent.

