5 Best Places For Trekking In Maharashtra That You Must Check Out

If you are a trekking enthusiast, you definitely must be waiting for this time all through the year. The atmosphere is magical, the climate pleasant and the surroundings offer some breathtaking views for trekking. The diverse land of the state is dotted with dense forests, flowing springs, and glinting waterfalls and this will enhance your experience of trekking in Maharashtra:

Explore these best winter treks in Maharashtra

Start your day by catching a glimpse at the first sun rays from Kalsubai peak

Distance from Mumbai- 150 km

Kalsubai is known to be one of the highest peaks of the Sahyadri ranges. Located in the Nagar district, it is a dream of every trekker to head to this place. You should definitely trek to this peak at least once. This is one of the best places for winter treks.

Jump into the history of Lohgad Fort

Distance from Mumbai- 96 km approximately

One of the best places for trekking in Maharashtra is the Lohgad fort. The fort is known to be used widely by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. During the winter season, the fort stays partially wet due to dew formed and the weather stays a little misty, making it a perfect climate for trekkers. Endowed with lush greenery, the fort attracts also tourists alike.

Explore the ruins of Purander Fort

Distance from Mumbai- 200 km approximately

Purander fort is known to have a wide history and it is well fortified. The architecture of the fort is majestic and the misty weather just adds to the beauty of the buildings. This makes the best experience of trekking in Maharashtra. The fort will never fail to impress you.

Hop from one gate to another at Tikona fort

Distance from Mumbai- 100 km approximately

Situated near the Kamshet region in Maharashtra, Tikona is a hill fort. It is one of the amazing places for trekking in Maharashtra if you are looking for a short break. You will get to look at the impeccable architecture of the olden times. The fort just adds beauty to the old bricks present, especially the misty weather during the winter.

Go trekking with your friends to Korigad Fort

Distance from Mumbai- 100 km

Distance from Pune- 70 km

If you want a quick weekend getaway near Mumbai, then this is an ideal destination for trekking in Maharashtra. The famous fort is located at an altitude of approximately 3000 feet. The key attractions of the Korigad fort are the two gigantic caves and the large ponds within. The fort is an ideal destination for people seeking thrills and want to spend quality time.

Image Courtesy: Canva