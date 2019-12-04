Germany: A List Of The 5 Best Things To Do In Germany

Germany, with its rich culture, will offer you some of the most memorable experiences. You can witness some of the most unique architectural designs and stunning museums. With so many amazing experiences, it becomes a difficult task to decide on the best things to do in Germany. Here are some of the most extraordinary things to do in Germany that you will never forget.

Stroll around Brandenburg Gate, Germany

One of the most recommended things to do in Germany is visiting the iconic Brandenburg Gate. You can look at the neoclassical architecture which is now known to be a symbol of unity. You can snap the perfect postcard picture at this place. You can also watch the beautiful sunset through these arches and also the spectacular lights during the nights.

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

Located on top of a rugged hill overlooking a pretty village beneath, the popular 'Sleeping Beauty' castle definitely lives up to everyone's expectations. You can tour up the steep hill on foot or even take a horse ride to reach this stunning castle. It is advised that you book a castle guided tour that will help you reach the castle safely. The timing to visit this castle is 8 AM - 5 PM.

ALSO READ | Food In Germany: 5 Offbeat Things To Eat In Germany

Go adventuring at the Europa Park

Known to be packed with more than 100 rides, this place will offer you one of the most adventurous experiences in Germany. Fun never ends at this place. There are four amazing rollercoaster rides here. Even a day won't be enough to explore and enjoy this majestic theme park.

ALSO READ | Norway: From Wildlife To Northern Lights, Here Are Things To Do In The Country

Explore the historic heart of Munich, Germany

With the neo-Gothic buildings, the stunning New Town Hall and the famous clock tower, Marienplatz is at the heart of Germany. Hundreds of people from across the world come to witness the 'chiming clock and rotating figures' that happens a few times a day. You can simply gawk at the spectacular architecture or enjoy to the street musicians or admire the beauty of the place.

ALSO READ | Winter Destinations: Hill Stations In India To Enjoy The Snow This Winter

Discover the World of Automobiles

This spectacular museum spread over 8 floors will take you through the journey of Mercedes-Benz. Right from the invention of the Mercedez-Benz car engine to the futuristic research models, the place is a paradise for automobile lovers. One of the top things to do in Germany is to visit this place with your best friends or kids and let them explore the history behind the same. You can also shop miniature models at this place.

ALSO READ | Day Trips Around Bali - Venues That Can Perfectly Invigorate Your Mind And Body