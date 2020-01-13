Offbeat Beaches Around Kolkata To Visit For A Fun-filled Evening

Kolkata city is the capital of the state of West Bengal. It is home to a plethora of stunning beaches around it. The vibrant city of Kolkata has numerous things to offer- from great food, serene sites to n number of shopping destinations.

However, it is the offbeat beaches near Kolkata which are grabbing quite a few eyeballs lately due to its alluring beauty and breathtaking view. These offbeat beaches have some uniqueness attached to it.

Among countless offbeat beaches near Kolkata, take a look at our top five picks for you.

Offbeat beaches near Kolkata

1. Digha Beach in Kolkata

Digha beach is one of the most popular beaches one can visit near Kolkata. At any given time of the year, you will witness a decent amount of tourists visiting this beach. In fact, it tops the list when talking about the best offbeat beaches in the city. The beach looks surreal during the evening. The very site of change in the colour of the sky is something which shouldn't be missed.

2. Tajpur Beach

The Tajpur beachside is filled with casuarina trees in rows. The Tajpur beach is a whopping 190 kilometres away from Kolkata. Since this beach is so far off the city, the number is tourists visiting this captivating beach isn't much. This is what makes this place such an ideal tourist spot for a peaceful jaunt.

3. Bakkhali Beach

The beauty of Bakkhali beach is beyond imagination. The best time to visit this fascinating beach is an hour before sunset. The sunset view is so amazing that for a couple of minutes you will feel ecstatic. It is situated at a distance of 128 kilometres away from Kolkata. A must-visit beach when a soothing relaxing evening is on your mind.

4. Sagar Beach

Located at Gangasagar is the popular Sagar beach near Kolkata. The most amazing thing about this beach is that one can actually take it a dip in the holy Ganga river at the beachside. It is at a distance of around 102 kilometres from Kolkata city. Apparently, Sagar beach is amidst the best offbeat beaches near Kolkata. You can also have a cool relaxing time with family or friends at this wonderful beach.

5. Mandarmani Beach

The distance of Mandarmani beach to Kolkata is 170 kilometres. The Mandarmani beach is an ideal vacation spot for tourists who wish to take some time off from the busy city life. Touted amongst the most famous offbeat beaches in Kolkata, it has an amazing beachside view. In fact, you can indulge in many sports activities near the Mandarmani beachside to have a fun-filled evening.

