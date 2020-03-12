Offbeat Himalayan Escapes To Try For A Perfect Summer This 2020

Apart from the mainstream visits in Manali, Shimla, and more, the Himalayan region hides many little gems that are worth a visit. With many little villages like Naggar, Kalpa, Nako and more to check out, the region offers amazing little escapes for people. Here is a list of a few places to visit in the Himalayas for an off-beat experience.

From Naggar to Kalpa; Offbeat Himalayan Espaces to try this summer

Naggar

Located just 22 km from Manali, Naggar never had the pleasure to be in the spotlight as much as its neighbour, Manali. It is mainly popular for being home to the popular heritage castle of Naggar. Most of the tourists don't stay there for more than an hour or two. This is the perfect spot for a cozy getaway and a time away from town. When in Naggar, do not miss out on trying amazing desserts and delicacies at the only cafe located outside the castle gates. There are also some interesting forest trails to follow for easy hiking.

ALSO READ | Here Is What You Need To Know About A Sleepcation; A Vacation Where You Do Nothing At All

Kalpa

Anyone who visits Kalpa describes it as a magical place. With a beautiful charm of its own, Kalpa lies at about 225 km from Shimla. The roads leading up to this town also offer scenic views which make it a perfect road trip spot. The town will surely woo you in with its apple orchards and tiny cafes. It is also home to a famed Buddhist monastery and offers stunning sights of Kinner-Kailash ranges.

ALSO READ | Best Italy Travel Books You Must Read Before Planning Your Vacation To The Roman Country

Shangarh

Located in Sainj Valley, Shangarh is another delight for those seeking an off-beat location in the Himalayas. A must-stop destination on the route is the Manu Rishi Temple. The temple is a five-tiered structure that stands tall as proof of the brilliance in architecture. This little village proves to be a perfect hideaway for those seeking to have some time away from the cities. A few homestays and a Forest Rest House will give you company for a stay here.

ALSO READ | Family Vacation With Kids: Top Cities In India For A Memorable Holiday

Nako

Nako proves to be more than just a little weekend getaway for those who love mountains. This is the last village in Kinnaur before the Spiti Valley. When visiting the village, all one needs to experience is a Buddhist monastery located here and a few treks that go around the village. A few villagers also offer bicycle and motorbike rentals here for those who are seeking more adventure in the village. Nako is the perfect spot to go and just relax.

ALSO READ | Can't Travel To Thailand? Here Are Three Books Will Take You Right There