Offbeat Places In And Around Delhi To Celebrate This New Year's Eve

Delhi has a variety of things to offer when it comes to spending New Year’s Eve and New Year’s. while there are a lot of parties hosted in and around the city, there are also some offbeat ways to celebrate this New Year. Here is a list of all the offbeat places in Delhi people can go:

Drive Down Rajpath in Delhi on New Year's Eve

The Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan all the way to India Gate, is decorated with ceremonial lighting to mark the New Year. India Gate is specially lit up and it is a treat for the eyes during New Year's Eve. Rather partying away, one can take a moment to experience the moments of the year gone by. It is absolutely free of cost, well, except for the transport fare.

Hang Out at Hauz Khas in Delhi on New Year's Eve

Hanging out at Hauz Khas in Delhi with friends or family seems to be a good way to celebrate the New Year's Eve. With excellent food and drinks to keep one company, the place promises classic Delhi fun with less noise and more conversations. The cost of hanging out at Hauz Khas depends upon one's own budget but it is advisable to keep some cash and card ready for the splurge.

A house party on New Year's Eve in Delhi

While partying at clubs and discos is clichéd for New Year's things to do in Delhi, hosting a house party is more in right now. With loads of Delhi shops offering party decors, hosting a house party has become easy-breezy. One can either cook food at home or order catering service. Arrange some good Bollywood songs for the dance or plain old jazz music will also do wonders. One can also arrange for a return gift for the guests to make the party special.

Stroll through Paranthe Wali Gali in Delhi on New Year's Eve

Delhi’s famous Paranthe Wali Gali can also be an unusual haunt for this New Year's Eve. Rather than gorging on the continental or Asian cuisine, one can satiate their hunger with the good old parantha. And nothing better to beat the cold with the hot staple. One can try the famous crispy and perfectly charred papad parantha at Babu Ram Paranthe Wale and end the day with the frothy lassi in a Khullar cup. A full meal here will only cost around ₹ 200. It is one of the most offbeat places in Delhi to spend the New Year.

