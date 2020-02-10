Oscars 2020: 'Gruesome Yet Larger Than Life', Once Upon A Time In Hollywood- A True Story

Once Upon a time in Hollywood won in two categories, one for Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt and the second one for the Best Production Design in the 92nd Academy Awards. The storyline was appreciated by fans and critics alike. Further reports suggest that the film has a daunting plotline which was inspired by the true stories that followed the creative upheaval with Hollywood authorities in 1969.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Lost In Admiration Of 'Parasite's' Trophy At The Oscars; Watch

The film has three main characters namely Leonardi Di Capri essaying Rick Dalton, Bradd Pitt in Cliff Booth’s shoes and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate. With massive production design, the film tried to give justice to the creative inhibitions of the 60s and line up the story with amusing takes on revenge stories, including these main roles. Quentin Tarantino, the one who helmed the film, is also known for his love for grudge ridden stories. The film definitely delivered justice to the action, drama and bloodshed.

Also Read | Oscars 2020:Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor For OUATIH, Laura Dern For Marriage Story

The real story behind 'One Upon A Time In Hollywood'

However, the bloodshed is a truly depressing story of the Sharon Tate, an upcoming actress, who back in the 60s was brutally murdered while pregnant with the child of then screen-director Roman Polanski. The story was spine chilling but true. The culprit of the heinous crime was Charles Manson who was accused of murdering Sharon and five others. Once Upon a time in Hollywood, however, deviates from the exact story, but remains equally terrifying. The original murder story is the result of Charles Manson going on a killing spree along with his cult gang. Charles Manson and four others were convicted in 1971 and two of them died behind bars. According to multiple reports, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is trying to tell the story of the cultural revolution of the 1960s, along with the murder story.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Dedicates His Win To His Children, Thanks Leo In The Speech

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a time in Hollywood looks larger than life, but the story holds a strong root to Hollywood in the 1960s. The film was well appreciated by the audiences and critics and made it to several nomination categories in Oscars 2020. The film also gave Brad Pitt his first Oscar win.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Janelle Monáe's Performance Calls Out Oscars For Multiple Snubs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.