Pangong Tso And Other Lakes In India That One Can Visit For A Peaceful Getaway

A lake is always the best place to visit if you wish to sneak away from the humdrum of life for a quite time alone. Many lakes in India are perfect for a getaway from routine life. Here is a list of some of the most beautiful lakes in India that one should visit.

Pangong Tso, Ladakh

This picturesque lake is a five-hour drive from Leh. The Pangong Tso is a brackish water lake in the Himalayas. A large part of the lake is located in mainland China.

Chandra Taal lake, Spiti

This lake is also considered as a natural replica of Pangong Tso. The lake is situated at a high altitude of 4300 metres. The lake got its name from its crescent-like shape. The name Chandra Taal means moon lake. The lake looks beautiful with its sapphire blue colour. Chandra Taal lake is also a perfect place to spot the milky way.

Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom

Vembanad Lake is located in the beautiful village of Kumarakom. It is one of the longest lakes in India and also is one of the biggest lakes in Kerala. It makes a perfect destination for an ideal peaceful getaway which is away from the madding crowd. One can also stay in a houseboat to soak in the beauty of the lake.

Dal Lake, Srinagar

To experience the true essence of Kashmir, this lake surely needs to be in your itinerary. Dal lake is breathtakingly stunning in both summer and winters. Both seasons offer very different and picturesque views. The lake is 15 km long and boasts of many houseboats and Shikaras. Dal lake is also one of the major spots for vendors of Kashmiri handicrafts and trinkets, fruits, flowers and vegetables.