Plougastel-Daoulas' 230-year-old Mysterious Rock's Inscription Finally Deciphered

A mysterious 230-year-old rock in the town of Plougastel-Daoulas has been stumping the translators for decades now. It had a mysterious rock inscription engraved on it. After a year of launching a contest by Plougastel-Daoulas officials to decipher the writing, experts have finally found an answer to it.

Also Read | Get Transported To Malaysia With These Books

In May 2019, officials of Plougastel-Daoulas town in France challenged people to encode the 20-line mysterious rock inscription. The contest had a €2000 cash prize. The inscription on the rock can only be seen during low tide. The mysterious rock inscription of Plougastel-Daoulas has two dates 1786 and 1787. There are also different letters and symbols like a heart topped cross and ship.

Also Read | March 2020's Latest Books That Every Reader Has To Check Out

More than 2000 people replied to the contest. The entries were received from all over the world. Neighbouring countries like Belgium and countries from the far end of the world like Thailand also participated in the contest. The authorities of Plougastel-Daoulas collected all the results. They received 61 possible translations for the message. Local officials from Plougastel-Daoulas selected two entries for the prize. These two entries were the most likely possible hypothesis.

Also Read | Class Topper Asks Teacher To Give His Bonus Points To Those Who Need It, Wins Hearts

According to a media report, one of the entries suggested at a possibility that the mysterious rock inscription is an obituary for a soldier who went on a sail but never returned. The person who engraved the mysterious rock inscription might have been a friend of the disappeared sailor. The second entry suggested a similar hypothesis. According to the media report, it said that the mysterious rock inscription was left by someone who wanted to curse the people responsible for the death of his friend.

Also Read | Mumbai Based Books To Read That Bring The City Of Dreams To Life

The mysterious rock inscription in the town of Plougastel-Daoulas is done in the Breton language. The Breton language on mysterious rock inscription was used in the 18th century. There are also some mentions of Welsh and Scandinavian language.