Best Places To Visit In Kangra For A Serene Getaway With Family

Kangra is a city located in the state of Himachal. The valley is blessed with lush greenery as mighty Beas runs through it. In Hindu texts and mythology, Kangra is often referred to as Devbhumi (Land of Gods). Historically, the city was known as Nagarkot. It has a lot of religious and spiritual significance attached to it.

Not only the religious spots, but Kangra also has a lot to offer for the travellers visiting here. Here is a list of best places to visit in Kangra for your amazing vacation and quality time with amazing memories.

Things To Do Near Madikeri For A Perfect Vacation To Get Closer To Nature

Kangra Fort

This massive fort is located in the outskirts of Kangra town. Since its formation thousands of years ago, the fort has been a witness to many acts of bravery, invasion and wars. It was built by the royal Rajput family of Kangra and the origins of this fort also have a mention in Mahabharata. It is one of the largest forts in the Himalayas and also one of the oldest all over India. The fort offers a great view and is one of the best places to visit in Kangra.

Pondicherry's Famous Churches That Are Architectural Marvels

Masrur Temples

Masrur Temples are rock-cut temples of the early 8th century. The temples are rock-cut thus making their structure a very complex one. Most of these temples were ruined over the years because of earthquakes. The temples still remain very popular among the travellers who are eager to seek the lost glory.

Island Hopping In Thailand: From Phuket To Krabi, A List Of Best Isles To Explore

Indrahar Pass

Indrahar Pass is one of the most breathtaking treks in Himachal Pradesh. The trek offers many scenic views along its equally beautiful route. The trail starts from McLeodganj and goes on to cover Lahesh and Triund caves. It is of around 14 km one way. The trek is an amazing way to spot Pit Panjal ranges and other smaller ranges.

Places To Visit In South Africa On Your Next Perfect Vacation To The Beautiful Country

McLeodganj

The hill station is located near Dharamshala and is a must-visit to learn about the culture of Kangra as well as Himachal Pradesh. The culture shows a beautiful blend of Tibetan and British influence. The town is nestled in the middle of majestic hills and lush greenery. Few of the most prominent and religiously significant monasteries are located here. Tourist is seen making trips here an all-round year as it offers so many things and also connectivity to other quaint little towns too.