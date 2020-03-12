Visa-free Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without Hassle & Satiate The Inner Wanderlust

Almost everyone in this world wants to travel and explore the unexplored. India is one of the most diverse countries in terms of culture and traditions. There are many places in India that one can travel but people also have a curiosity to travel abroad and visit different countries. This dream meets reality when you have to go through the herculean process to acquire a visa. Here is a list of visa-free countries for Indians to make your international travels easier.

Also Read | Plougastel-Daoulas' 230-year-old Mysterious Rock's Inscription Finally Deciphered

Mauritius

This island country in the Indian ocean is a diverse country which is home to people of different ethnicities and religions. The beautiful country is surrounded by surreal white sandy beaches and one of the most extensive coral reefs. Indians can visit Mauritius to enjoy the natural beauty of the islands and can stay in the country for a maximum of 60 days without any visa.

Also Read | Best Places To Visit In Kangra For A Serene Getaway With Family

Ecuador

Ecuador is the perfect country to explore the dense rainforests of Amazon the famous Andean Highlands and the wildlife-rich Galápagos Islands. The country is located on the Equator in north-western South America, between Colombia and Peru. The country is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. A tourist will be given a tourist permit on arrival which is valid for up to 90 days.

Also Read | Things To Do Near Madikeri For A Perfect Vacation To Get Closer To Nature

Macau

Macau is also known as the Las Vegas of Asia. The former Portuguese colony is famous for its casinos and wonderful architecture. The urban country with a coastline depends largely on tourism and casinos. The country’s travel restrictions are lesser and Indians can stay visa-free in Macau for a maximum of 30 days.

Also Read | Island Hopping In Thailand: From Phuket To Krabi, A List Of Best Isles To Explore

Jamaica

Jamaica is the perfect destination for an impromptu getaway. It is the fourth-largest island country in the Caribbean Sea. Jamaica is famous for its variety of rainforests, coral reefs, wetlands, caves and rivers. This tropical country can be visited by Indians easily and Indians can stay up to 14 days without a visa.