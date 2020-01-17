Picnic Spots Near Bangalore You Need To Visit To Truly Experience Adventure

Bangalore is known for its beauty, nightlife and most of the delicious food items. However, the residents of Bangalore are lucky as they can go on memorable trips across Bangalore and around it. Here is a list of places that a Bangalorean or a visitor must-visit for an adventurous picnic experience.

Bheemeshwari Fishing camp

Bheemeshwari Fishing Camp is amongst the must-visit picnic spots with family and friends to experience surreal and memorable moments. The camp is located at the sacred Cauvery River-bank which is known for its beauty. The place is just 100kms away from Bangalore. Filled with fun and adventure, one must plan at least a two-day camp here to enjoy nature and be a part of it. The Jungle Lodge or the Cottage is surrounded by trees making a person feel like a resident of the forest. Apart from fishing, a person also gets a chance to experience Coracle Ride, campfire, fishing, barbecue, trek across the wildlife sanctuary, commando dropping or zip line, Inca walk along the rope bridge, kayaking and more.

Also Read | Camping Places Near Bangalore That Are A Must Visit During Winter

Bannerghatta National Park

Bannerghatta National Park is amongst the most famous National Parks in India, founded in 1971. However, it was officially named as a National Park in 1974. The place is filled with adventure and it is known for offering many things such as; the zoo, animal rescue center, pet corner, aquarium, snake house, safari, butterfly section and more. It is an excellent spot for a family vacation to enjoy a close encounter with nature. Apart from its wildlife that constitutes a distinct variety of animals like tigers, elephants, monitor lizards, zebras, leopards, jackals, wild boars, deer, and fox; the place is also known for its richness in trees and other floral beauties. The area holds a huge variety of trees which range from sandalwood, neem, bamboo, narcissus, tamarind till eucalyptus and more. Many people come to this National Park for flora-fauna viewing, trekking, museum sighting, elephant sanctuary, wildlife safari, audio-visual viewing and more.

Also Read | Here's a list of Dry days in Bangalore 2020 to stock up for your parties in advance

Hogenakkal Waterfalls

Cauvery River has many scenic places and Hogenkal Falls is one amongst them. The place is 180kms away from Bangalore and is located in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. It is said to be the Niagara of India which offers a person with medicinal baths and boat-rides. The place has one more name for itself, it is also known as Smoking Rocks due to the force of the water the sprinkles appear like smoke to the viewer. The end of monsoons marks the best weather to visit the falls. In this waterfall, one can enjoy picnic-like activities such as boating, bathing in its cool waters, having fresh, fried fish from the stalls and more.

Also Read | Things to do in Indiranagar: Pubs & cafes to visit in Bangalore after a long workday

Also Read | Chai in winter: Relish on the best varieties of tea at these chai-points in Bangalore

Image Courtesy: Kiran CK/ Unsplash