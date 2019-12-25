Things To Do In Indiranagar: Pubs & Cafes To Visit In Bangalore After A Long Work Day

Indiranagar is one of the best places to visit after a tiring office day to hang out with workmates in Bengaluru. The place is full of pubs and cafes that are open since evening as it specifically targets the employee customers and the modern youth. Check out the top 5 pubs and cafes in Bangalore that you can visit after your office hours along with your colleagues.

Pubs and cafes in Indiranagar Bengaluru

Vapour Pub & Brewery

Venue: 773, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Vapour has to be one of the top pubs in Indiranagar, Bangalore. The pub is quite large being spread across four floors along with the rooftop which attracts the majority of the customers. As far as spacing is concerned, Vapour makes sure that wherever you sit you will get the perfect pairing of food and booze that go well with each other. The customer favourites include magic wings, pizzas, and fries, onion rings along with mozzarella sticks as well.

Cafe Max

Venue: 100 Feet Road | 54 MSK Plaza, 2nd Floor, Bengaluru

Cafe Max is the perfect location for those who are teetotallers as the cafe provides a variety of cuisine to explore through. Cafe Max is most popular for German food along with European cuisine as well. It is located on the top floor of Max Mueller Bhavan. If you are somebody who doesn't drink, then the Cafe Max is a good location for you to experiment with as the cafe is usually filled with people who love European cuisine.

Doffpub And Lounge

Venue: Navajyoti, 2nd Floor, 654, Above BIBA, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangaluru

Doffpub And Lounge are perfect for those who are finding for the perfect location to drink till you drop when you don't want to worry about a tall bill. Sit at Doff if you have an upcoming football game and watch in on the giant screen here. For others, you can always have fun at the foosball table. Customer favourites include their special fries, Long Island Iced Teas, kebabs, and chicken momos.

Daddy

Venue: 963, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Daddy is one of the most popular pub cum resto-bars to visit at a weekday as the pub offers reasonably priced food and drinks. Customer favourites include wings, dumplings, beer and fries. The highlight of the pub is that it is suitable for all kinds of groups including ladies kittie parties, after-hour parties or even an impromptu office meeting.

Toit

Venue: 298, Near KFC, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Toit is also one of the famous hubs in Indiranagar and you would hardly find anybody who doesn't know about this resto-bar. Although you need to book ahead as Toit seeks the most crowd from Indiranagar and would probably be booked before you even know it. The customer favourite from Toit includes Fig, and Cheese Pizza and the baked nachos, although Toit Weiss, Dark Knight and Basmati Blonde are some of the crowd regular drinks from here.

