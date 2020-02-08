Places In Bhopal That You Need To Explore On Your Next Visit

All thanks to its various natural and artificial lakes, Bhopal is rightly known as the City Of Lakes. It is also one of the cleanest and greenest cities in the country. The captivating blue waters make Bhopal an ideal tourist destination for all. However, if you are a fan of huge architectural wonders, then here is where you need to head to on your next visit. Here's taking a look at some spectacular architectural places in Bhopal.

Things to see in Bhopal for architectural enthusiasts

1. Sanchi Stupa

Sanchi Stupa has been irreplaceable in all our history textbooks. The structure is also one of the well-preserved, pieces of history in our country. Built-in the third century BC, Sanchi Stupa is also recognized by the UNESCO as an important World Heritage site. If you want to relive the beauty of this amazing structure, then head to Sanchi Stupa right away.

2. Taj-Ul-Masjid

Taj-Ul-Masjid located in Bhopal is one of the largest mosques in Asia. It is known as the 'Crown of Mosques'. The structure was built by Bhopal's third female ruler Shah Jahan Begum. The calmness and serenity inside the mosque makes it one of the many reasons that make it a must-visit on your next visit to Bhopal.

3. Birla Mandir

Birla Mandir is located at one of the highest points in Bhopal. From the top, one can catch a mesmerizing view of the entire city amid the hustle and bustle. The temple is dedicated to the Goddess Lakshmi and attracts a large number of visitors every year.

