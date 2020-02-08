Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Places In Bhopal That You Need To Explore On Your Next Visit

Travel

Bhopal, also known as the City Of Lakes, is an archive of beauty. Here is a list of the amazing architectural places in Bhopal that should make it to your list

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
architectural places in Bhopal

All thanks to its various natural and artificial lakes, Bhopal is rightly known as the City Of Lakes. It is also one of the cleanest and greenest cities in the country. The captivating blue waters make Bhopal an ideal tourist destination for all. However, if you are a fan of huge architectural wonders, then here is where you need to head to on your next visit. Here's taking a look at some spectacular architectural places in Bhopal.

ALSO READ | Dance Classes In Bhopal For Dance Lovers And Enthusiasts Who Want To Stay Fit

Things to see in Bhopal for architectural enthusiasts

1. Sanchi Stupa

Sanchi Stupa has been irreplaceable in all our history textbooks. The structure is also one of the well-preserved, pieces of history in our country. Built-in the third century BC, Sanchi Stupa is also recognized by the UNESCO as an important World Heritage site. If you want to relive the beauty of this amazing structure, then head to Sanchi Stupa right away.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@mptourism) on

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Creates Elaborate Sets In Bhopal

2. Taj-Ul-Masjid

Taj-Ul-Masjid located in Bhopal is one of the largest mosques in Asia. It is known as the 'Crown of Mosques'. The structure was built by Bhopal's third female ruler Shah Jahan Begum. The calmness and serenity inside the mosque makes it one of the many reasons that make it a must-visit on your next visit to Bhopal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sarthak Jha (@jhasarthak2009) on

ALSO READ | Bhopali Kebab: Here's A Recipe To Make This Delicious Starter At Home

3. Birla Mandir

Birla Mandir is located at one of the highest points in Bhopal. From the top, one can catch a mesmerizing view of the entire city amid the hustle and bustle. The temple is dedicated to the Goddess Lakshmi and attracts a large number of visitors every year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Airfan Visuals (@airfan_visuals) on

ALSO READ | SC To Hear Centre's Curative Plea Seeking More Compensation For Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRESIDENT KOVIND CASTS HIS VOTE
KEY SEATS AND NOTABLE CONTESTS
PM MODI ON DELHI ELECTIONS
BRIDEGROOM SPOTTED CASTING VOTE
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW
MANISH SISODIA ON CASTING HIS VOTE