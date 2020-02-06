Dance Classes In Bhopal For Dance Lovers And Enthusiasts Who Want To Stay Fit

There is something about grooving to the music you love and dancing is probably the best way to stay fit. There are numerous physical, mental, and emotional health benefits of dancing. Here is a list of dance classes in Bhopal for enthusiasts who would like to gain the benefits of dancing.

Mack Dance Cultural Institute

Mack Dance Cultural Institute is considered to be the best place for professional dance education. The vision of the classes is to teach different dance forms with complete theoretical and practical experience. The classes have expert teachers, choreographers and instructors.

They can also teach customised techniques to students based on their capabilities and talents and choice of their interest. The classes are famous for teaching styles like Popping, Locking, Krumping, Acrobatic, Bollywood, and FreeStyle.

Dale Town Dance Company

Dale Town Dance Company in Bhopal offers professional dance classes in almost all forms of styles. It strives to create a welcoming, safe environment for adults of all ages and ability levels to dance, exercise and express. Also, there are special batches available for ladies, girls and, kids. The classes teach many forms including Jazz, Hip Hop, Bollywood, Freestyle, Contemporary, Zumba, Krumping, Semi-Classical, Wacking and Bolly Hop. It is located near Service Rd, Zone-I, Maharana Pratap Nagar.

ART - The Dance & Fitness Studio

ART is one of Bhopal's finest dance and fitness studios with a team of certified and experienced trainers. The studio also provides home trainers. All their teachers are said to be supportive, and they pay personal attention to individual students. They offer dance classes for all age group, special batches for kids and ladies. They also provide various types of fitness sessions which are very useful and exciting.

You can also get a demo session. Famous styles taught here are Western, Salsa, Hip Hop, Contemporary, Bollywood, Wedding, B-Boying, Locking Popping, Zumba, and Kathak. It is on Gufa Mandir Road, Opposite Indian Overseas Bank.

