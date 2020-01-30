Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Creates Elaborate Sets In Bhopal

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is an upcoming war action film. The movie is said to star Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Ammy Virk, and Vidyut Jammwal. The movie was announced in March 2019. The first look of Ajay Devgn from the movie was revealed by the filmmakers on January 1, 2020.

Nora Fatehi kick-starts shooting in Bhopal for Bhuj: The Pride of India:

Now, Nora Fatehi, with her back-to-back successes and her songs being chartbusters. Also, her recent release movie Street Dancer 3 is doing amazing business at the box office. According to the reports, the actor has kick-started the shooting from January 12, 2020, for her character in the upcoming war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India in Bhopal, where the team has recreated the Pakistan backdrop for the movie.

The actor will portray the character of an Indian spy in the movie. As per the reports, the actor has been shooting some high-octane action scenes and some chase sequences and will also shoot a dance number for the movie. According to reports, Nora Fatehi's shooting schedule will wrap up by January 31, 2020.

Ajay Devgn to play the lead role in the movie:

Ajay Devgn will portray the role of Squadron Leader, Vijay Karnik, Indian Air Force. Vijay was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war of India Pakistan in 1971. The base remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He was accompanied by 60 defence security corps personnel and 50 air force at the airbase. Ajay’s look has impressed many. This is reportedly the first time when he will play an Air Force Officer on screen.

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi, the movie will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Jay Patel in pivotal roles. According to the reports, Sharad Kelkar will also be a part of the Bhuj: The Pride of India cast.

Bhuj: The Pride of India storyline:

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The movie is produced under the T-Series banner. Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on August 14, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Abhishek Dudhaiya Twitter

