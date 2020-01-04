Places To Visit In Goa That Will Refresh And Rejuvenate Your Mind

Goa is home to diverse communities that practice various religions, including Hinduism, Christianity Islam, Sikhism, and Buddhism. Celebrations of festivals such as Christmas, Easter, Goan Carnival, Diwali, Shigmo, Chavoth, Samvatsar Padvo, Dasara and New Year attract tourists from all over the world. Situated right next to the Arabian Sea, Goa is popularly known as one of the party hubs in India.

The water sports in Goa attract a large number of tourists from all over. Some of the common water sports offered at popular beaches of Goa are parasailing, banana boat rides, snorkelling, jet-skiing, and water scooter rides. The most preferred tourist places in Goa are its beaches such as Morjim, Baga, Calangute, Candolim, Sinquerim, Anjuna, Vagator, Colva, Mobor, Palolem, and Arossim. Here are some of the most amazing and offbeat places in Goa.

Also read | Niti Taylor's Goa Vacation Pics With Family Will Make You Green In Envy

Dudhsagar Waterfalls

This waterfall is known to be one of the most majestic waterfalls of India. It is also known as one of the five highest waterfalls of India. It is a massive four levelled waterfall situated in Mandovi River in Goa. The plunge pool below the waterfall is a popular swimming spot for tourists. Adding to all this, there is a railway bridge situated in the middle of this gigantic waterfall, which adds more beauty to this tourist spot.

Play with the Dolphins

Dolphin sighting is one of the most offbeat things to do in Goa. As not many people know of this activity and it is often ignored. The cruises usually start from Fort Aguada, Sinquerim or Panaji Jetty. If you’re allowed you can also take a dip in the sea and play with these lovely water animals.

Also read | Shalini Pandey's Goa Vacation Wardrobe Is All About Simply Slaying

Witness the ruins at Cabo De Rama

This fort is said to be Goa’s oldest fort; Cabo De Rama has been conquered way too many times starting from the Hindus to the Mughals to the Portuguese. The chapel and barracks were built by the Portuguese after conquering it in 1700. Even though the fort is not very well kept and not very well known among tourists, you can see scenic views of the sea from each and every corner of the fort and its definitely worth the go.

Alos read | Top 4 Places To Visit In Old Goa For An Exhilarating Vacation In 2020

Visit Arambol Beach

Goa is known for its lavish hill and mountain treks, but one offbeat thing which simply unmissable is the ocean trek. There are many secluded areas of Goa that one can discover through these adventurous treks. By trekking through these green groves, one can altogether have a different experience. One can also enjoy an ocean trek at the pristine Arambol beach in Goa.

Also read | Tourists Flock Goa Village Visible Only For Few Days Every Year