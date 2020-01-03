Top 4 Places To Visit In Old Goa For An Exhilarating Vacation In 2020

Also known as the party hub of India, Goa is one of the best holiday destinations for the young as well as the old. It is known for its beach bars, flea markets, resorts and hundreds of tourists living in colonies enjoying their holiday time with guitars, seafood and drinks. However, there is much more than cocktails and parties. Old Goa is an incredible place with amazing architecture, historical monuments, beach sports, and impressive coasts. Here are some of the fantastic places to visit in Old Goa.

Top places to visit in Old Goa

Relax on the tiny Divar Island

This is a quaint tiny Island situated along the river of Mandovi. It is located far away from the hustle and bustle of the city and this Island is an ideal destination for weekend getaway amidst the chaos of the city. You can reach the island by ferry from Viceroy's Arch. You can solo travel or take your kids with you to this beautiful place.

Savour the freshly baked cookies at Fontainhas

This is small Latin establishments situated in Old Goa and is definitely a must-visit place. This is the best heritage walk destination as you will get to see colourful houses and mini springs to admire as you walk the streets of Fontainhas. One of the major things to do at this place is to relish the freshly baked cookies from the old bakeries situated here. Other key attractions of this place is the wishing well and Altinho Hill.

Get an insight into history by visiting the Archaeological Museum

This museum houses some of the greatest pieces from early historic periods. Located against the wonderful skies and lush greenery nearby, the place will educate you about the historical periods in Goa. Apart from the incredible collection the museum also offers some picturesque views. The timings of the museum are 10 am to 5 pm.

Explore a relaxed day away at Reis Magos Fort

This fort is one of the best hideouts located in Old Goa that strays away from the humdrum of the city. This is known to be one of the oldest citadels in the state. You will get a beautiful sight of the bright red walls and tall minarets from the Bardez Taluk. The timings are from 9 am to 5 pm.

