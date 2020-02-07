Places To Visit In Venice And The Landmarks You Cannot Afford To Miss

Venice is one of the most beautiful tourist attractions in Italy. It was originally built on more than 100 islands. The serene city has no road but just canals. Venice is a huge tourist attraction of the world and the place offers multiple beautiful landmarks and locations that every traveller needs to visit.

Read Also: Places To Visit In Genoa, Italy: Piazza De Ferrari, Palazzo Reale, And More

Places to visit in Venice

La Fenice

La Fenice the top-notch theatre opened in Venice in 1792. Greats like Stravinsky, Prokofiev and Britten composed for this stage which made it Italy’s treasure. La Fenice which means 'The Pheonix' which is a reference to the initial opera house that stood at that location but burnt down in 1774. History tends to repeat itself and the same happened here as the opera burnt down on two more occasions on 1836 and in 1996. With the help of world donations, the opera was reconstructed and reopened in late 2003.

Read Also: Things To Do And Places To Visit In Panchgani While On A Holiday To This Hill Station

Scuola Grande di San Rocco

Artist Tintoretto's extraordinary painting of the saint is still crowned at the Sala dell Albergo, upstairs. Tintoretto's work covers all the walls and ceilings of the main halls completely and it is a sight to behold. When Tintoretto painted his work, Venice actually looked grim because the plague had hit claiming 50,000 Venetian lives. This really reflects from his artwork. The rest of the building like the ground floor displays the St Mary’s story and the Chapter Room holds Tintoretto’s biblical scenes that look like modern graphic novels.

Basilica di San Marco

This cathedral is an unmissable sight in Venice and was established in the 9th century to hold the corpse of St Mark. This basilica burnt down once upon a time but reconstructed later by Venetians on its own cosmopolitan image with Byzantine domes, a Greek cross layout and walls clad in marble from countries like Syria, Egypt and Palestine. The humongous cathedral spreads through 8000 square metres including the domes and everything.

Read Also: Best Places To Visit In Kangra For A Serene Getaway With Family