Things To Do And Places To Visit In Panchgani While On A Holiday To This Hill Station

Panchgani has the most pleasant weather and it remains the same throughout the year. The hill station receives heavy rainfall between June to September. The best time to visit the beautiful location is from September to May. So, those who are planning to spend an awesome weekend getaway by visiting this hill station here's a list of the things to do and the places to visit in Panchgani:

Things to do and places to visit in Panchgani

Get some scenic views at Table Land Viewpoint

The Table Land Viewpoint is known to be one of the highest points in Panchgani. The viewpoint often mesmerizes the visitors with its aerial view of the beautiful valleys of Panchgani. This makes it one of the best places to visit in Panchgani. Also, one need not worry about carrying food as there are many awesome restaurants located at Panchgani.

Overlook at the lush green valleys from Sydney Point

One of the most popular places to visit in Panchgani is Sydney Point. It offers visitors some breathtaking views of the gorgeous views of the Kamalgad Fort, Krishna Valley, and also the city of Wai. The best time to visit this place is during the sunset.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Romantic Things To Do On Honeymoon In Maldives

Get a Panoramic sight at Parsi Point

Panchgani is popular for its various points and spots and Parsi Point is one of them. Visitors will get to witness the panoramic view of the Dhom Dham backwaters and the lush green valley, this is amongst the best places yo visit in Panchgani. It is also a great picnic spot to enjoy with kids.

ALSO READ | Destinations In Australia That Every Budding Photographer Must Visit

Satisfy your cultural love by visiting the Devrai Art Village

Those who have an immense love for art and enjoy collecting handcrafts, Devrai Art Village is one of the best places to visit in Panchgani. It also provides a means of livelihood to the artists living there. Visitors can buy a wide range of products like iron, bamboo, fabric and more.

ALSO READ | Top Pilgrimage Places In Kerala That You Must Visit; Read Full List

Shop for some organic products at the Mapro Garden

Visitors looking for organic edibles in Panchgani, a visit to the Mapro Garden will be an ideal place. The place is not really a garden but it is basically a place where visitors can get fruit-based products and more. There is no entry fee to visit the Mapro Garden.

ALSO READ | Ramtek Temple To Balaji Mandir Temple: Famous Pilgrimage Places In Nagpur