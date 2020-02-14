Plan A Romantic Date In Delhi With These Pocket-friendly Date Ideas

Valentine's Day 2020 is finally here, and all day will be packed with people making conventional plans to visit expensive restaurants with their loved ones. However, any day can be special when they are with the one they love. For those who plan to skip the queue and the conventional routine of spending outrageously on this day, this is the list of places and date ideas that will fit anyone on a budget. Listed below are some of the pocket-friendly date ideas in Delhi for Valentine's Day 2020.

Read Also: Valentines Day 2020: Quotes To Share With Your Partner To Make Them Feel Special

Best date ideas in Bangaluru that are also easy on the pocket

Cannaught Place

If you are looking for a pocket-friendly Valentine’s day date idea then Cannaught Place is the spot for you. Take your partner and visit Cannaught Place to spend an entire day walking around the beautiful white buildings. Stop and enjoy some tasty street food from the local vendors at very pocket-friendly prices. The place also hosts a huge number of street vendors who sell multiple products such as earrings, necklaces, rings, flowers, etc. Shopping does not very difficult on a low budget here.

Read Also: What Day Is After Kiss Day? Know All About Valentine's Week Here

Hauz Khas Village

The Hauz Khas Village is a street lined with cocktail bars, night clubs and restaurants leading up to the Fort area. This is a perfect place to plan an outing on Valentine’s day with your partner. Take a walk through the fort area and enjoy some quality time by the beautiful lakeside. Once the sun sets you and your partner can spend some time at a cocktail bar drinking a couple of shots and dancing your heart out.

Read Also: Valentine's Day 2020: Best pocket Friendly Date Ideas In Mumbai

Nehru Planetarium

One of the most romantic places to spend your Valentine’s day. Take your partner for a star show and spend this special day under the star-studded sky. The planetarium also offers food and beverages for people to order. Spending your valentine’s day at the Planetarium is one of the most romantic things you can gift your partner. One can achieve the most romantic date without having to spend a lot of money too.

Other than the above-mentioned plans, one can also try out the Mehrauli places, the Farzi Cafe of Cyber Hub or the Ice Lounge in Saket. There are innumerable things you can do to make your day ideal and special. Make the most of this day and have a safe lover's day.

Read Also: Valentine's Day 2020: Decode The Colours To Dress Up For This Special Day