What Day Is After Kiss Day? Know All About Valentine's Week Here

Valentines Week is one of the most exciting and interesting weeks of an annual year. Each day of this week holds a different and riveting meaning to it. People across the globe celebrate Valentines Week with equal enthusiasm and galore. The Valentines week is the week prior to Valentines Day, and as the name suggests, all the seven days in this week are equally important. Each day is different. The Valentines Week starts from February 7 and ends on February 14, the day of love and passion i.e. Valentines Day. Kiss Day is the second last day of the Valentines Week, which is celebrated on February 13 each year.

Take a look at the Valentines Week Schedule

February 7 Rose Day

February 8 Propose Day

February 9 Chocolate Day

February 10 Teddy Day

February 11 Promise Day

February 12 Hug Day

February 13 Kiss Day

February 14 Valentines Day

What Day is after Kiss Day?

The day celebrated after Kiss Day is Valentine's Day, which celebrated on February 14. Valentines Day is one of the most awaited days of the year by couples across the globe. Valentines Day is the sole day that is exclusively celebrated by couples in love. It does not matter whether you are married, single, or committed. All that matters is that on Valentines Day, you get the opportunity to express your affection and warmth for someone who you have romantic feelings for. People generally gift each other chocolates, cards and gifts as an expression of their love.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Couples go for romantic candlelight dinners, movies, strolls on the beachside, etc. The list of activities one can do on Valentine's day is never-ending, as couples plan their Valentines Day quite in advance. The sole purpose is to spend time with each other on the day exclusively dedicated to lovers. They promise to stay close to each in times of struggles and in happiness. As red is considered as the colour of love and passion, individuals, especially women, opt for red coloured attires.

Why is Valentines Day celebrated?

Valentines Day has been celebrated since ancient times. The day is dedicated to St. Valentine, who was a Roman saint. Celebration of this day dates back to the Roman era, wherein couples used to pay honour to the lord of fertility. The festival was also called as the Feast of Lupercalia back in those days. With each passing year, Valentines Day garnered more and more popularity, and today in 2020, people of different cultural and religious backgrounds celebrate it.

