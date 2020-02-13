Valentines Day 2020: Quotes To Share With Your Partner To Make Them Feel Special

Valentines Day 2020 is finally here. It is one of the most awaited days of the year by couples across the globe. Valentines Day is the sole day that is exclusively celebrated by couples in love. It does not matter whether you are married, single, or committed. All that matters is that on Valentines Day, you get the opportunity to express your affection and warmth for someone whom you have romantic feelings for. People generally gift each other chocolates, cards and gifts on this day. Furthermore, as red is considered as the colour of love and passion, individuals, especially women, opt for red coloured attires.

Happy Valentines Day 2020 Quotes

So wish your loved ones this Valentines Day 2020 with some awesome quotes this year. Take a look at some adorable Valentines Day 2020 quotes. You can send your Valentine and vocalize your emotions for them-

True love is the ultimate experience that many are never so fortunate to find. Today is the perfect time to tell you how special and important you are to me! Love is friendship set on fire and you are my spark.Happy Valentines Day

Every day I wake up and I think to myself “What have I done to deserve such joy?” I adore you, Happy Valentine’s Day to the angel of my life!

You showed me that it’s not the big things that matter in life, but it’s the small things that make a world of a difference! This is a small gesture to express my endless love for you! Happy Valentines Day!

You are the sunshine of my life. Without you, everything is meaningless and nothing makes sense. Wishing you a happy Valentine’s day!

Here is my heart, it is yours so take it,

Treat it gently, please do not break it.

Its full of love that’s good and true,

So please keep it always close to you. Happy Valentines Day!

Why is Valentines Day celebrated?

Valentines Day has been celebrated since ancient times. Over decades, the day of love has been celebrated and it is dedicated to St. Valentine, who was a Roman saint. His name is synonymous with love. Valentines Day is celebrated on February 14 every year because its the day of St. Valentine's commemoration. The day marked its presence in the Roman era, wherein couples used to pay honour to the lord of fertility. The festival was also called as the Feast of Lupercalia back in those days. With each passing year, Valentines Day garnered more and more popularity, and today, in 2020, people of different cultural and religious backgrounds celebrate Valentine's Day with loads of enthusiasm and excitement.

