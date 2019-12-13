Planning A Budget Trip To Gokarna? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Planning a holiday is one of the toughest decision and it is even tougher to actually execute it. Goa is one of the most famous holiday destinations in India. But at times, it can also be too crowded because of its popularity. So if you want to avoid the crowd and still have a beach vacation, then Gokarna will be a better option. It is a small town on the western coast of India in Karnataka. Read to know more about this beautiful destination:

Also Read | Travel Destination: List Of Places Where You Can Travel Solo In India And Enjoy The Trip

Trip to Gokarna

Gokarna is famous for its temple, mainly the Mahabaleshwar temple, which is believed to house the original image of Lord Shiva’s Linga. It is an ideal place for a good trip for 4-5 days. From calm beaches to beautiful temples, from mysterious caves to busy streets — the place has the right mix of spirituality, scenic beauty, and cool vibes.

How to travel?

The most preferable and economical way to reach Gokarna is via train. Gokarna Road (6 hm) is the nearest railway. Many important trains like Matsyagandha Express, KSR Bengaluru Karwar Express and Mangalore Local, halt here. Ankola, Karwar and Kumta are the other nearby station options. Gokarna can also be reached by buses run by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) from cities like Panaji, Bengaluru and Mangalore.

Also Read | Quiet Spots In Mumbai: List Of Places Where You Can Enjoy Sunset, Solitude & Sea Breeze

Budget Stay

There are numerous economical stay choices available. You can stay in hostels or in a shack on beaches or even in a camp tent at beaches. There are also dormitories that charge around ₹400 per night for one bed. Food is also affordable at these places.

Places to visit

Kudle Beach

The place is among the top one to visit. You will experience one of the best sunset ever. So the prime time is to visit is from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Also Read | Shopping Streets In Mumbai | Best Places In City To Enjoy Your Shopping Spree

Om Beach

The name is said to have come from the shape of the beach. It forms two crescent shapes which result in the 'OM' shape. Morning would be an ideal time to visit this place,

Half Moon beach

You can reach here through ferries from OM beach, which costs around ₹300 to ₹500. If you want to save money and enjoy exploring, then you can trek from Om beach to Half Moon beach. The beach is in the shape of a half-moon and is named thus. You will find lesser people on this beach.

Also Read | Camping Near Mumbai: Best Places To Explore For A Relaxed Weekend.

Paradise beach

This is a perfect place for camping. There are two-part to the beaches, separated by a huge rock in between. It is a must-visit place in Gokarna.

Summary