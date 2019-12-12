The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Quiet Spots In Mumbai: List Of Places Where You Can Enjoy Sunset, Solitude & Sea Breeze

Travel

With humble slums co-living with the hullabaloo of ‘city lights’ and chaotic bazaars to luxe malls, Mumbai has it all. Here are the quietest spots in Mumbai.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
quiet spots in Mumbai

The city of dreams soars the skies with high rising skyscrapers overlooking the buzzing streets. With humble slums co-living with the hullabaloo of ‘city lights’ and chaotic bazaars to luxe malls, Mumbai has it all. This metropolitan city is a magnet to passionate people, whom Mumbai attracts with its captivating beauty. Amidst all lavishness and hullabaloo of a fast-paced lifestyle, locals resort to soaking in the peace and rejuvenate. We have penned down some places where you can spend calm evenings. 

Also read: Shopping Streets In Mumbai | Best Places In City To Enjoy Your Shopping Spree

Juhu Beach

Juhu Beach is fun-loaded during weekends and on Ganesh Chaturthi, this sprawling blues of the sea soothes with the splashing sounds of water. At the break of dusk, families, and couples stroll in the sea, with kids building sandcastles. Locals lend mat for hours to chit chat and rejoice scrumptious delights from tiny stalls nearby beach. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SS |Travel Blogger|Storyteller (@saurabhsabikhi) on

Also read: Best Continental Food In Mumbai Can Be Found In These Quirky Restaurants | Find Out

Gateway of India

The colossal Gateway of India was built in 1911 to welcome King Geroge V and Queen Mary’s arrival in the country. Boasting of its historical significance of the colonial period, this classic arch is now visited by tourists, hawkers, locals, and photographers. The Gateway of India witnesses grandeur Taj Mahal Palace Hotel which is just a few metres away and a stretch of vast sea on the other side. People visit this place to admire the beauteous architectural design. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shutters Of India (76K) (@shuttersofindia) on

Also read: Mumbai Street Food Is Legendary; Here Are The Best Fried Snacks Popular In The City

Marine Drive

When the city life overpowers your dreams, find solace in nature’s lap. With chilled breeze evaporating the sweat and stupendous sight of the unending ocean, thoughts automatically fade away. Cross your legs and rejoice the refreshing feeling with Bombay sandwich and a fresh strawberry shake. Calm down your mind in solitude or bring friends and family to remember the happiest moments of your life. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wassup Mumbai (@wassup.mumbai) on

Also read: Maharashtra: SC Directs Bombay HC To Decide On Felling Of Trees For Mumbai Metro Project

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST