Quiet Spots In Mumbai: List Of Places Where You Can Enjoy Sunset, Solitude & Sea Breeze

The city of dreams soars the skies with high rising skyscrapers overlooking the buzzing streets. With humble slums co-living with the hullabaloo of ‘city lights’ and chaotic bazaars to luxe malls, Mumbai has it all. This metropolitan city is a magnet to passionate people, whom Mumbai attracts with its captivating beauty. Amidst all lavishness and hullabaloo of a fast-paced lifestyle, locals resort to soaking in the peace and rejuvenate. We have penned down some places where you can spend calm evenings.

Juhu Beach

Juhu Beach is fun-loaded during weekends and on Ganesh Chaturthi, this sprawling blues of the sea soothes with the splashing sounds of water. At the break of dusk, families, and couples stroll in the sea, with kids building sandcastles. Locals lend mat for hours to chit chat and rejoice scrumptious delights from tiny stalls nearby beach.

Gateway of India

The colossal Gateway of India was built in 1911 to welcome King Geroge V and Queen Mary’s arrival in the country. Boasting of its historical significance of the colonial period, this classic arch is now visited by tourists, hawkers, locals, and photographers. The Gateway of India witnesses grandeur Taj Mahal Palace Hotel which is just a few metres away and a stretch of vast sea on the other side. People visit this place to admire the beauteous architectural design.

Marine Drive

When the city life overpowers your dreams, find solace in nature’s lap. With chilled breeze evaporating the sweat and stupendous sight of the unending ocean, thoughts automatically fade away. Cross your legs and rejoice the refreshing feeling with Bombay sandwich and a fresh strawberry shake. Calm down your mind in solitude or bring friends and family to remember the happiest moments of your life.

