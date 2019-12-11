Shopping Streets In Mumbai | Best Places In City To Enjoy Your Shopping Spree

Mumbai city is known for its wonderful people, vada pav, the rainy showers and boastful street markets. People from all walks of life visit these street markets and enjoy shopping there. If you are planning to visit Mumbai, it is advisable to add these street markets in your go-to list.

Also Read | Best Places For Shopping In Korea That Will Get You The Best Goods

List of best places in Mumbai for street shopping

Crawford Market

Crawford market is a chaotic, colourful and traditional street shopping place in Mumbai. It is one of the oldest markets in the city. Crawford Market or Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, as it is officially known now, is famous for its wholesale shops selling fruits and veggies, home décor items, bags, makeup, toys and spices, etc. It is located at Fort and is open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. The place is closed on Sundays.

Also Read | Finland: Check Out The 5 Coolest Things To Do In This European Paradise

Linking road

Linking Road should be your top destination for street shopping in Mumbai. The market if full of shack-style shops selling affordable and on-trend clothes, jewellery, footwear and accessories. Linking road is ideal for shopping for both men and women. Linking Road street market is also home to some expensive showrooms and boutiques. Linking road is situated in Bandra (west). The place is open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Also Read | Street Shopping In Mumbai: Budget-friendly Markets You Should Visit

Fashion street

Fashion Street is one of the oldest street shopping places in Mumbai. It is famous for high street fashion trends at cheap prices. If you are looking for inexpensive pieces of denim, trousers, footwear, tops or dresses, Fashion Street can be a great choice. The market has bustling crowd all time of the day. The street is located near Azad Maidan. It is open from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Also Read | Mumbai Street Food Is Legendary; Here Are The Best Fried Snacks Popular In The City

Colaba Causeway Market

No shopping trip will be complete without making it to Colaba. It is located where the famous ‘Leopold Cafe’ is. The market is within walking distance from the Taj hotel and Gateway of India. The entire lane is filled with small vendors that sell mostly junk jewellery. The options and prices are good at the market; you just need to use your bargaining game a little. Handbags, shoes, watches, sunglasses, dresses, and clothes are the other options you have. The market is situated at Colaba. It is open from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm.