Pregnancy Tips On How To Be Safe And Sound While Travelling With A Baby Bump

There are several inhibitions that come to mind when travelling while pregnant. However, until and unless there are no complications and the doctors give a go-to travelling, a pregnant lady can travel comfortably. Although there are some ifs and buts to it, it is suggested to travel only during the second trimester and first trimester. The lady might feel nausea and motion sickness during the third trimester, and hence it is suggested to rest it out during this period. According to experts, there are some safe ways to travel during pregnancy and here we list down some for you-

Safety first

According to the American Pregnancy Association, women can travel up to thirty-two weeks of pregnancy; any more than that, a doctor’s certificate is mandatory. But whenever pregnant women need to travel, the association suggests to keep safety first. Wearing comfortable and loose clothes are highly suggested, along with wearing fitted footwear. It is suggested to take help from nearby people while walking in moving buses or trains. Holding onto the railing will help. Also wearing seat belts in the car is crucial. If convenient, carry a pillow for the back support.

Snacks

It is important to keep the body energised with fluids and food intake. Do not cut down on the consumption of nutrients during travelling while pregnant. A good way to keep your body in the regular shape is to eat pulses and fruits while travelling, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Stretching and limiting

According to expert suggestions and advice, it is highly recommended to limit the travelling time to less than ten hours. It is easy for a pregnant lady to feel cramped in a closed space. Doctors suggest that it is important to stretch at regular intervals. Another way to avoid cramps is to book two seats ( if that is feasible) and travel more comfortably, mainly in trains and buses.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.