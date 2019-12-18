Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump, Says, 'What A Rollercoaster This Pregnancy Has Been'

In September this year, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin made a big announcement that she is five months pregnant with her longtime boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture flaunting her baby bump and wrote: "What a rollercoaster this pregnancy has been." [sic] Many of her friends dropped comments on the picture and said,"I will never be able to find a grapefruit as big as your belly no more"", "And how you’ve handled it... Wish you every happiness as a mother, Kalki!." Farah Khan Ali said, "You look gorgeous. May you be blessed with a healthy bouncing happy beautiful baby and may you have the easiest pregnancy and labour in the world.

The picture was to announce her podcast “I’m pregnant!” — a special episode with the Bollywood actor and the presenter of the My Indian Life podcast, where the actress spoke about attitudes to unmarried mothers, the feeling that “I don't belong to myself”, caesarean births and more. In conversation with Iko-Ojo Mercy Haruna, Kalki spoke about morning sickness and said, "Nobody tells you how bad it is. I consider myself healthy but I found myself really struggling the first two months. I am first amongst my friends to get pregnant. I had to prod my mother a lot to get information about pregnancy."

She further revealed: "At the time when I was married, we didn't want to have kids because my ex-husband had a daughter. I was also ready to tie my tubes, that sure I was not to have kids. Something changed in my 30's and after my divorce (even before I met my present partner). Something internal wanted to have a child to the point where I wanted to freeze my eggs or think of adoption (if I didn't find a partner)." Talking about the online criticism, Kalki said, "I surround myself with unicorns and butterflies and don't read too many comments."

