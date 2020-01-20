Silent Valley National Park: The Best Time To Visit And How Much It'll Cost

Silent Valley National Park is located in the Nilgiri Hills in Kerala. The Silent Valley is one of the most famous National Parks in India as it is home to a large number of rare species of flora and fauna. The Silent Valley National Park Safari is something to look out for when planning a day-out in the beautiful wildlife sanctuary, which is spread over a humungous area of more than 89 square kilometres, which is surrounded by a buffer zone of 148 square kilometres, so the total of more than 236 square kilometres of land.

From rich flora and fauna to spot some rare species of wildlife animals, nature-lovers will also enjoy the dense forest all around. Take a look at all the necessary information you need to know before planning a trip to the Silent National Park in Kerala.

What's the best time to visit Silent Valley National Park?

One can visit Silent Valley any time in a year. But the best time to visit this destination is between December and April to enjoy the most favourable weather conditions and increase the chances of wildlife sightings. One must take note that Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad, Kerala, India changes with the season.

The scenic beauty of this places will appear different in every season. What a person experiences in summers will differ monumentally from what they encounter in the in other seasons.

Silent Valley National Park Safari timings:

One can visit the park for a safari ride from 8 AM to 5 PM. The vehicles must return late to late by 5 PM. One can venture inside the park area in different time slots as per their convenience but keeping the park timings in mind. It only costs a nominal fee of INR 50 per person as entry charges for the Silent Valley Park.

Vehicle/Jeep For 5 Persons: INR 1,600 per person

Guide Charges: INR 150

Still Camera: INR 25

Video Camera: INR 200

