Marine National Park Is The Best-option When You Want To Explore Marine Life In India

India is filled with numerous National parks all across its territory. These sanctuaries are home to many protected and endangered species of the planet and they have been named as the World Heritage Site. Many tourists and visitors from different corners of the globe visit India to enjoy the unique wildlife and distinct variety of flora in different parts of the country. While mentioning picturesque national parks, one can never forget the majestic and beautiful 'Marine National Park'.

All about the serenity of Marine National Park in Gujarat

In the Gulf of Kutch of Gujarat lies India's first underwater national park and it is spread approximately 257 square kilometres. This picturesque national park presents an excellent view of the gracing beauty of life underwater. Marine National Park has a fascinating conformity of around 42 islands inside it.

This national park is a perfect place to come with family and friends to enjoy the serenity and wonders of nature inside the park, which is filled with many scenic experiences. The sanctuary constitutes of many marine species such as turtles, shrimp, sponge, eels, sea urchin lurk among the corals and fishes filled with colours. The sight of beautiful dolphins and octopuses is soul pleasing and unexplainable.

Also Read | Visit these National Parks in Assam to experience the beauty of North East India

Apart from being famous for offering a scenic experience of marine life, the Jamna Nagar region in the park is the best place for bird watching. The place also has dense mangrove growth. One can visit this reserve any day in a week but it is not free. The payable charges vary depending on the nationality of an individual, a foreigner has to pay more than the citizens of the country.

Also Read | Nanda Devi National Park: Rich biodiversity of this biosphere reserve will bewitch you

Also Read | Valley of Flowers National Park is a heavenly place for a serene experience

Also Read | Periyar National Park is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts, here's why!