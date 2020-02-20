How Much Does A Honeymoon In Bali Cost In The Month Of April?

Bali, a small island in Indonesia, is reported to be one of the most popular honeymoon destinations among the newlyweds. It is reported to be popular for its rice terraces, fragrant cuisine, stunning beaches, and a wealth of culture and tradition. With its elaborate temples, endless coastline, some of the world's best coral reefs, waterfalls and retreats, Bali combines leisure with adventure impeccably.

How much does a honeymoon in Bali cost?

Many travel portals offer multiple tour packages for Bali, curated according to one's interest. According to a popular travel portal, Bali travel packages starts from Rs. 58,000 and extends up to Rs. 1,06,000. All of which is dependent on the number of days, activities one wants to perform.

When to visit Bali

According to travel portals, the best time to visit Bali is during April to October. As reports suggest the temperature in Bali during this period is ideal and makes travelling easy. Multiple reports also suggest that hotel and flight bookings during these months are at a peak. So, if one wishes to visit Bali during this period, take note to make reservations before your visit.

How to travel to Bali

Ngurah Rai International Airport, also known as Denpasar International Airport is the airport located on the southernmost part of Bali. This airport is reported to be one of the major airports in Indonesia and is well-connected to major cities in South-East Asia. Apart from travelling through the air, one can opt for a ferry or road. While ferry to Bali start from Java, Indonesia, whereas a car ride from Java and Lombok would take about 11 hours to reach Bali. However, neither the ferry nor the road is a feasible option for honeymoon couples.

Visa formalities to visit Bali

Reports have it that Indian passport holders who are travelling to Bali for tourism do not need a visa if the duration of their visit is less than 30 days. Whereas there are other formalities and stringent rules related to visa for Indian passport holders staying in Bali for more than 60 days. Check the official website to get full knowledge about the same.

Places to visit in Bali

Bali boasts some of the best sunsets and sunrises. It is an ideal location for couples to relax and spend time with each other. The island is surrounded by rare and resplendent flora and fauna that attract major tourists in the city. Here are some of the places to visit in Bali.

Tanah Lot Temple

Located on the south-west coast of Bali, the temple was reportedly built during the 15th century. Situated amidst serene surroundings, the temple is famous for its sunset views.

Nusa Penida Island

Located in the south-east of Bali, Nusa Penida has some of the most photogenic sights in the region. Reports suggest that the place is a little underdeveloped, so, many visitors make a day-trip to the island. Visitors also reportedly practice snorkelling and scuba diving at the island.

Bali Swing

Constructed near the rice terraces of Ubud, Bali swing is a popular tourist destination. Many travels reportedly strike a pose on the Bali swing. There are three different levels of swings, which one can safely strap and swing.

Tegenungan Waterfall

The scenic Tegenungan waterfall is located amid the lush green forest, not far from Ubud. The place is a must-visit during the rainy season, as the beauty of the place amplifies. The base of the waterfall has a natural pool where visitors can take a dip.

