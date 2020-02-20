River Rafting Near Pune: Adventurous River Rafting Places In Maharashtra

River rafting is a recreational activity which features the use of an inflatable raft to navigate a river. Dealing with risks is a part of the experience. If you are tired with your daily schedule and want to try something adventurous with friends, river rafting is one of the perfect options that one can opt for. Pune has some best options when it comes to river rafting. Here is a compilation of river rafting places near Pune.

Vaitarna River

Vaitarna River is about 210 kilometres from Pune. The best route to reach the Vaitarna River is by taking the Khopoli-Karjat-Shahpur route. The speciality about this place is that the river is controlled by the dam. It receives water twice a day which makes the river convenient to take at least two batches for rafting.

Kolad

Kolad is a small village located only 3 hours away from Pune. It is considered to be one of the fastest-growing adventure destinations. It is located along the banks of River Kundalika which is the fastest flowing river in Western India. The river belt is about 15 kilometres long.

Mutha River

Mutha River in Pune has excellent opportunities if you're looking to go river rafting near Pune. It also has adventurous water sports that are thrilling enough to attract both nature and adventure lovers. Indulging in Mutha River adventure activities can certainly be a great option for a perfect weekend getaway.

Dandeli

Dandeli is 450 kilometres away from Pune. It is considered to be a heaven for adventure junkies. The rafting happens in the river Kali. Besides rafting, one can also indulge in other adventurous activities like trekking, kayaking, canoeing and nature trails.

