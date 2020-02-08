Things To Do In Delhi This Weekend: Check Out The Best Places To Visit

Delhi is a paradise with many fun-filled activities organised for the weekend. As Valentine's week just kick-started, this weekend can offer the perfect days to spend some merry moments in the city. For many who live near Delhi, there is a bucket full of places you can visit this weekend. Check out the things you can do over the weekend to make your weekend a perfect one.

Let's pet

If you think you want to sneak out with your pet and enjoy a relaxed day, this place is the perfect destination for you. The place is filled with fun activities and social interactions that will not bore you even when your pet is busy having its own gala time. Let's pet opens at 11 am and the bookings are available online for the weekend.

Perfect Romantic Experience

For a perfect getaway from the hustle-bustle of the city life, this place is exactly made for a relaxed weekend. Located at Sujan Singh Park, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, this place will let you dive through the city from the terrace. With a dream-like evening with music and drinks, spend your weekend at The Ambassador, New Delhi this Valentines.

Propose Day LOL speed dating at The Beer Cafe

On Saturday, February 8, The Beer Cafe in Delhi has organized a fun-filled event for all youngsters across the city. The happening event will take place from 5.00 to 7.00 pm in the evening. The interesting part is you buy a ticket to find your lucky ones inside.

Namaste Japan Fest 2020

If you love sushi and Japanese food, this food fest is the perfect destination for you to chill over the weekend. The fest commences on February 9, offering various traditional beverages and authentic food dishes. They also offer some exciting activities like rice ball making and Japanese tea ceremony. Situated at The Garden Of Five Senses, this place is perfect for the weekend.

Club Kabooze

Club Kabooze offers the Sufi night with DJ Dev to calm your weekend with enlightening melodies with the best bunch of Sufi singers. If you wish to spend a soulful night with your partner, jump into this club for the weekend. Location- Blg No 4, 2nd Floor, M Block, Main Market, New Delhi.