Road Trips In Kerala By These Routes Will Satiate Your Inner Wanderlust

Away from the hustle-bustle of the monotonous schedule, who does not love a beautiful road trip with your near and dear ones? Especially if it is in a lovely place like Kerala. Not only do road trips give you the adrenaline rush, but also take you on a unique adventure. Exploring diverse routes during these road trips can prove to be a thrilling experience. Whether rocky, convoluting, luscious, abandoned or steep, these routes do not fail to make your road trip even more memorable. Kerala is one such place that has some captivating routes which will make you cherish your road trip for a lifetime.

Also Read: Places To Visit In March In India: Locales That Are A True Summer Paradise

Here are some of the best road trip routes in Kerala

Route from Chalakudy to Valparai

The route between Chalakudy to Valparai will give you a perfect view of Kerala's beauty. One can witness the lovely hills, Athirapally while travelling from this route. The entire route from Chalakudy to Valparai makes way for a four-hour drive. The route is adorned with waterfalls and tea plantations which makes way for a picturesque view.

Route from Kottayam to Vagamon

This route offers some admirable landscapes as one travels from Kottayam which is also known as the literary capital of Kerala to Vagamon. Vagamon is around 26 km away from the town of Erattupetta in Kottayam. The entire route offers a drive of just one and a half hour. If someone is a biking enthusiast, this route will be all the more delightful as they can enjoy the pleasing greenery of the entire route.

Also Read: List Of Best Places To Buy Sarees In India Which Will Help You Choose Better

Route from Munnar to Marayoor

The route which falls between Munnar and Marayoor offers an enticing scenery. Marayoor falls in the Western Ghats which is located between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The serenity and peacefulness of this place can be a boon for the tourists. The main highlight of this route is the Eravikulam National Park which falls in this route along with the natural sandalwood trees.

Route from Alappuzha to Changanassery

The green paddy fields in the route between Alappuzha to Changanassery will make any road trip a memorable affair. The distance between Alappuzha to Changanassery is around 25 km with the AC Canal being parallel to it. Kuttanad also lies in between this route which is also known as the rice bowl of Kerala. The road is also well-maintained which makes the drive a peaceful affair.

Also Read: Planning A Trip To Darjeeling? Here Is A Guide To Explore The Hill Station