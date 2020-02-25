List Of Best Places To Buy Sarees In India Which Will Help You Choose Better

Sarees of a different kind can make up for any occasion or programme. If you need to get a traditional dress --- a saree, you need to be aware of the different kinds that are available. There are quite a few kinds of sarees; however, the most famous ones of these are Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, Kasavu, and Chanderi. Have a look at what is so special about them.

1. Banarasi silk sarees from Uttar Pradesh

Banarasi silk sarees are the kind of sarees that are made in Varanasi. The sarees are handwoven and hence give out a very rich look. These sarees come in bright and unique colours which give them a function-worthy look. The best part about these sarees is that you can go for a simple plain blouse and spend minimum as they are available in a range between ₹2500-₹3000.

2. Kanjeevaram silk sarees from Tamil Nadu

Kanjeevaram sarees are one of the richest and most expensive kinds of sarees available in the country. These sarees are made in Tamil Nadu and mostly come in sober and subtle colours. The design on these is simple yet classy at the same time. Kanjeevaram sarees even come in plain golden colour which can be styled in various ways. You need to carry a little extra money if you are planning to go for this option.

3. Kasavu sarees from Kerala

Kasavu sarees are one of the simplest but the most commonly used sarees in the country. These sarees are basically called Mundum Nereyatham in Kerala. It is easy to spot these sarees as they are plain white and come with a golden border. These sarees are one of the most comfortable sarees as they are mostly made of cotton. They are easily available and cheap as they can be bought at ₹700.

4. Chanderi sarees from Madhya Pradesh

Chanderi sarees are one of the prettiest variants of sarees. These sarees are lightweight and also have great designs done over them. These sarees are simple and therefore can be rightly styled with heavy accessories. Chanderi silk is a special kind of silk which weighs light and is hence very comfortable. You will also get footwear of similar kind if you hunt at the right place.

