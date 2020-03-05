Roadtrips In India Inspired By Bollywood Movies Like Piku, Highway & Jab We Met

Movies that have road trips as an integral part of its plotline has a different fanbase altogether in Indias. Many roadtrips in India undertaken in the past few years have no doubt been inspired by these movies. Be it Raju and Farhan driving to Ladakh to look for Rancho in 3 Idiots, or Geet and Aditya running away to the mountains to look for Geet's lover in Jab We Met, these places have seen an increase in footfalls owing to these movies. Here are some movies which have inspired travel ideas in India:

Jab We Met

Geet and Aditya played by Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor respectively in this Imtiaz Ali directorial have travelled to quite a few picturesque locations. Starting their journey from Mumbai in a train, moving on to a road trip all the way to Bhatinda in Punjab Geet and Aditya's journey does not end there. With the dreams of marrying her lover, Geet runs away from home with Aditya in tow but this time to the beautiful mountains of Manali. The song, Yeh Ishq Hai, captures the scenic beauty of the road to Manali as Geet hums about the magic in the mountains. Jab We Met must have been one of the first movies which inspired people to go on roadtrips in India.

Piku

A woman named Piku (Deepika Padukone) taking her father (Amitabh Bachchan) to his ancestral home all way from Delhi to Kolkata by car formed the crux of Piku. On the journey accompanied them the owner of a cab service company (Irrfan Khan) who is a witness to this Bengali family's crazy antics. The beautiful scenes along the way and finally the grand old Howrah bridge welcoming the group to Kolkata gives this story a whole new dimension. Not to forget Anupam Roy's soulful tunes of The Journey Song in Piku added a different flavour to the whole movie altogether. All these elements in the movie surely must have inspired quite a few roadtrips in India.

Highway

This Imtiaz Ali directorial has road trip screaming in its very name. A girl kept restrained all her life by strict family codes of conduct finds freedom in the company of her kidnapper in Highway. No longer feeling scared of him, Alia Bhatt's character even slowly falls in love with the man played by Randeep Hooda. Fate then makes them travel almost the whole of India in order to escape from the law. The picturesque locations shown in the song Patakha Guddi in Highway, are no doubt travel goals for travel-enthusiasts all around. The journey in the truck must surely have inspired quite a few to undertake roadtrips in India.

