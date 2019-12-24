Deepika Padukone's Best Movies From 'Piku' To 'Padmaavat'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable actors of the Bollywood industry. The star has had one of the most successful decades with more than ten movies under her wing this past ten years. She left her mark on Hollywood as well, as she starred in the Vin Diesel starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Many of her films were critically acclaimed this year. Check out some of her best movies of the past decade.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

(Source: IMDb)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the movie of lifelong friends who go on an adventure and how that adventure changes their lives forever. The movie is directed and written by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Deepika Padukone opposite Ranbir Kapoor, along with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Chennai Express (2013)

(Source: IMDb)

Chennai Express is the story of a man heading towards Rameshwaram via Chennai express to immerse his late grandfather's ashes. He is unwillingly caught amidst goons after helping a don’s daughter. The romantic comedy is directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie stars Deepika Padukone opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Piku (2015)

(Source: IMDb)

Piku essays the ever-changing relationship between an ageing father and his daughter. The quirky comedy is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie stars Deepika Padukone along with Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Tamasha (2015)

(Source: IMDb)

Tamasha is the story of a man who loses himself while trying to follow and fit in the conventional standards of society. The movie stars Deepika Padukone opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed as well as written by Imtiaz Ali. Check out the poster of the movie here.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)

(Source: IMDb)

xXx: Return of Xander Cage is an action-packed movie of a man named Xander Cage. The movie is directed by D.J. Caruso and is written by Rich Wilkes, and is based on the characters by F. Scott Frazier. The movie stars Vin Diesel along with Donnie Yen and Deepika Padukone. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Padmaavat (2018)

(Source: IMDb)

Padmaavat is set in the medieval Rajasthan where a beautiful princess is married off to a noble King. When an ambitious Sultan hears about the beauty of the Queen of Mewad he becomes obsessed for her love. The movie is directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. It has been reported that this is one of the few movies where the female lead was paid more than the male leads. Check out the poster of the movie here.

