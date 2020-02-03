Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Romantic Places In Kerala For Couples That One Must Check Out

Travel

Here’s a list of the best romantic honeymoon places to visit in Kerala for an amazing holiday with your better half. Check out the things to do in Kerala.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Things to do in Kerala

Kerala is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Known for its incredible ayurvedic experiences and laid back boat rides and wildlife, Kerala is also a great place to kickstart one's married life. Here's a list of romantic honeymoon spots in Kerala that you must check out to celebrate your holidays with their partner.

Romantic places to visit and things to do in Kerala for couples

Get closer to the nature in Munnar

Couples can explore rappelling and rock climbing in Munnar. They can get closer to nature by strolling through the tea plantations and look for some exotic species of flora and fauna. Couples can explore this at the Eravikulam National Park.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Munnar (@exploring_munnar) on

Enjoy the tranquil backwaters in Alleppey houseboat

This is the ultimate romantic experience for all the couples on their trip to Kerala. They can stay at one of the luxurious cottages located nearby, which will provide a view of the Marari beach. Things to do in the backwaters are kayaking and backwater tours. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya | Family Travel (@outsidesuburbia) on

ALSO READ | Best Destinations To Go Glamping In India For An Adventurous Vacation

Visit the Lighthouse beach in Kovalam

Couples can spend time at Kovalam beach and Hawah beach. Watching the beautiful sunset can be a romantic experience.  There is also a rock-cave cut temple, Sunset Point Cape and Lighthouse beach in this place. Don't forget to explore the water sports at this place.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poshan :) (@_leisure_traveller_) on

ALSO READ | Alleppey To Goa, Hit These Tropical Destinations For Soaking Up Some Sun During The Winter

Stay in the quaint villas in Bekal

Couple seeking a memorable trip, should not only look for places that offer amenities and comfort but also the natural beauty of the place. Bekal is a place that serves both. Visit the Bekal fort for panoramic views and get in close proximity to the quaint backwaters of Valiyaparamba. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manuraj M (@mrj.manu) on

ALSO READ | Embark On These Day Trips From Chennai For Great Weekend Getaways

Visit the heart-shaped Chembra Lake in Wayanad 

With its dense forest, stunning waterfalls and spice plantations, Wayanad is one of the perfect honeymoon destinations in Kerala. Visit the heart-shaped Chembra lake, get dazzled by the Meenmutty waterfalls and relax at a charming resort located nearby. For a truly incredible experience, planning a stay at the treehouses with one's partner is a truly great experience. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashu (@juniord3v) on

ALSO READ | Puducherry Cafes: Here Are The Best Cafes That You Just Cannot Miss

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
OWAISI HINTS AT ''JAIL BHARO"
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER 5-0 WHITEWASH
HRITHIK ROSHAN- PREITY ZINTA PARTY
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'